SJC reinstates criminal charges against managers of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where 76 died early in pandemic

“Of course, sometimes bad things happen for no discernible reason, and no one is to blame. At any subsequent trial, prosecutors will need to prove their case,” Justice Dalila A. Wendlandt wrote for the majority. “We conclude only that they will have the opportunity to do so.”

In a 5-2 ruling handed down Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Court held that the deaths may not constitute a crime but concluded the state Attorney General’s office should have the opportunity to present its criminal case against the two men in Hampden Superior Court.

The state’s highest court has reinstated criminal charges against Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, two former top officials of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who were accused of neglecting veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the deaths of at least 76 residents.

In 2020, then-Attorney General Maura Healey’s office obtained grand jury indictments against Walsh, who as superintendent was the facility’s top manager, and Clinton, its medical director. They were each charged with elder neglect and permitting bodily injury involving five veterans, but the charges were thrown out by Hampden Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough in November.

On Thursday, a majority of justices said there is sufficient probable cause to have the case proceed to trial as both men could be considered “caretakers” under state law although they were not in direct contact with patients.

“Each is an individual who contractually is duty-bound, answerable, or accountable for the health, well-being, and safety of an elder or person with a disability such that a reasonable person would believe that the defendants’ failure in this regard would adversely affect the physical health of the elder or person with a disability,’’ the majority concluded.

In a dissent, justices David Lowy and Elspeth Cypher argued that Bennett and Clinton were making decisions at a time when best medical practices were changing daily and that none of their actions were done “wantonly and recklessly” as required by law for them to be criminally charged.

“At its core, this prosecution is nothing more than an exercise in assigning blame with the benefit of hindsight,” Lowy wrote. “A finding of probable cause that the defendants acted wantonly or recklessly in this case ignores the chaos, uncertainty, and unknowns present during the earliest days of the pandemic,’' Lowy wrote. “Such a finding also fails to recognize the untenable staffing challenges the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke faced during this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





