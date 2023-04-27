Guns and threats of violence: A darker picture emerges of accused leaker Jack Teixeira

The documents also revealed Teixeira was twice denied a gun owner’s permit by his local police department because of potentially threatening remarks he made while in high school, but was granted one in 2020 after he had enlisted, telling Dighton police that he had received a security clearance.

WORCESTER — Before his arrest, Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking secret intelligence documents, slept beside a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles, fantasized online about shooting people, and used his security clearance to search classified information on notorious mass shootings in the United States, according to new court records filed Wednesday.

This story was reported by Shelley Murphy, Travis Andersen, John R. Ellement, Tonya Alanez, Brian MacQuarrie, Tal Kopan, Hanna Krueger, and Mike Damiano. It was written by Damiano.

The new revelations, from filings prosecutors submitted to keep Teixiera in custody until trial, paint a picture of a disaffected young man who had receded into a largely online existence, where he spoke openly of violence and bragged about his ability to share state secrets — and get away with it.

The filings also fueled mounting criticism of the Department of Defense’s decision to grant the 21-year-old Teixeira a high-level security clearance for his job as an information technology specialist at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod.

“The more I learn about this case, the more serious questions I have about how this individual made it past his security clearance and was then entrusted to handle such large amounts of classified information,” said Representative Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran.

One red flag, revealed publicly for the first time in the new records, was a 2018 high school suspension over alarming remarks he allegedly made at school.

“The Defendant was suspended when a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats,” prosecutors wrote, citing police reports filed under seal. Teixeira claimed he was talking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the court filings by prosecutors.

The Dighton Police Department declined to provide the reports because they are part of an ongoing investigation.

Teixeira’s public defenders said in a court filing that “the high school incident was thoroughly investigated, and he was allowed to return to school within a handful of days, having completed a professional psychiatric evaluation.”

The same year, Teixeira applied for a gun permit with the Dighton police, according to the court documents. That application was denied “due to the concerns of the local police department over the Defendant’s remarks at his high school,” prosecutors wrote.

Those remarks, though, did not prevent Teixeira from joining the National Guard in 2019 and gaining a security clearance.

When he asked the Dighton police for a gun permit again, in 2020, he referred to his status as a military man trusted with US government secrets to bolster his case that he should be allowed to own guns.

“With wearing the uniform and being a representative/ambassador of the United States Air Force, and now having a Top Secret clearance, I now represent much more than myself . . .” Teixeira wrote in a November 2020 letter to a Dighton police officer.

“In hindsight it disturbs me that I made people uncomfortable,” he added.

The gun permit was granted.

When authorities searched the home where Teixeira lived with his mother and stepfather, they found a gun locker “approximately two feet from his bed” containing handguns, rifles, shotguns, “an AK-style high-capacity weapon,” and a gas mask, according to the court records. FBI agents also found a “silencer-style accessory” in a desk drawer, according to the records.

Teixeira’s lawyers countered that the weapons were legally owned and stored in a gun safe and argued he should be released from jail as he awaits trial.

“He is not unique in collecting and utilizing firearms,” said Teixeira’s lawyer, Brendan Kelley. “Some people are car guys. Some people like books. Some people collect guns.”

The walls of his room were painted in a military camouflage pattern, according to photographs filed in court. Two body-shaped shooting targets were perforated with what appeared to be bullet holes.

A nearby dumpster contained items that authorities allege belonged to Teixeira, including a “military-style helmet” fitted with a mounting bracket for a GoPro camera.

As part of their investigation, FBI agents reviewed Teixeira’s activity on a social media platform and found that he “regularly made comments about violence and murder,” according to the court documents. Authorities did not identify the social media platform, but media reports have said Teixeira was a member of several groups on Discord.

Last November, prosecutors allege, Teixeira wrote that he would like to “kill a [expletive] ton of people” as a way of “culling the weak minded.”

“I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup,” he allegedly wrote in another message, in an apparent reference to an intelligence report he allegedly leaked about the terrorist group plotting attacks from Afghanistan.

In February 2023, he told one user of the social media platform that he wanted to make an “assassination van” and asked another for advice on what kind of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV, according to the court documents.

Last July, Teixeira used his work computer to search a classified intelligence-sharing network for information on mass shootings, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent investigating the case. Among the terms he allegedly searched were “Ruby Ridge,” “Las Vegas shooting,” “Mandalay Bay shooting,” “Buffalo tops shooting,” and “Uvalde,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors wrote that the searches were “troubling” in light of “the Defendant’s violent statements on social media, and the Defendant’s arsenal of weapons.”

Elected officials and national security experts expressed alarm about the new revelations.

Jack Weinstein, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who teaches international security at Boston University, said the Teixeira case is a damning indictment of the military’s process for granting security clearances.

Investigators who vet candidates for top secret clearances are supposed to scrub every aspect of a person’s background, including police and school records and social media activity.

“I don’t know how Teixeira slipped through the cracks based on everything that’s coming out,” Weinstein said. “Not only do I not understand how he got a Top Secret clearance, I’m even questioning how he was able to enlist.”

Teixeira’s lawyers wrote in a court filing that “the investigation” of the March 2018 high school incident “was fully known and vetted by the Air National Guard prior to enlisting and also when he obtained his top-secret security clearance.”

The new documents also shed some additional light on the timeline of Teixeira’s alleged leaks.

Prosecutors wrote that beginning in February 2022, Teixeira accessed hundreds of classified documents “containing national defense information that had no bearing on his role as essentially an information technology (’IT’) support specialist.”

In federal court in Worcester on Thursday, prosecutors requested Teixeira remain in jail while awaiting trial because, they argued, he is a threat to national security. Magistrate David H. Hennessy did not immediately issue a ruling.

In court documents, prosecutors alleged Teixeira attempted to cover his tracks and destroy evidence as investigators were zeroing in on him.

In the dumpster where the military-style helmet was found, investigators also discovered a laptop, tablet, and Xbox gaming console that had all been smashed, according to the court documents.

One co-worker told an FBI agent Teixeira said he had changed his phone number and e-mail address, according to the agent’s affidavit. The colleague also reported Teixeira said “his phone flew out the window of his truck while he was driving and that it was run over by a semi-truck.”

According to the FBI affidavit, the colleague also said that “he believed he would be the first person Teixeira would shoot if Teixeira were to shoot anyone in the workplace.”