Teixeira researched mass killings, advocated ‘culling the weak minded,’ according to court documents

According to new information filed in US District Court, Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches of classified US intelligence networks dating to at least Feb. 22, 2020, primarily on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, who is accused of violating the Espionage Act, posted 40,000 messages on Internet sites where he allegedly shared classified information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine along with details about US intelligence on allies, the records show.

Jack D. Teixeira used his top secret clearance to search federal intelligence databases about mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and Las Vegas and discussed how to transform an SUV into a “sniper hide” to commit large-scale killings, according to federal court records.

But around July 30, 2022, he searched for the following terms: ‘Ruby Ridge’; ‘Las Vegas shooting’; “Mandalay Bay shooting’; Buffalo tops [supermarket] shooting’; and ‘Uvalde,’ according to an FBI affidavit.

Teixiera is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Worcester, where US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office will ask that he be detained as a continuing threat.

“The damage the defendant has already caused to the U.S. national security is immense,” Rollins wrote in an 18-page motion in support of pre-trial detention. “The damage the defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary. Detention is necessary to ensure that the defendant does not continue on his destructive and damaging path.”

Prosecutors allege that from December through March, Teixeira leaked documents that contained top secret information on Discord, a messaging platform popular with video game enthusiasts. He is accused of taking the classified documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, according to federal court records.

The new court documents include transcripts of some of the conversations Teixeira conducted on the Internet, including one from last November in which he said he hoped the ISIS terror group carried out an attack on World Cup games being played in Qatar.

“I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup ... If I had my way I’d kill a [EXPLETIVE] ton of people ... Bc in all honesty you have to ... whether or not you like it ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded,’' he allegedly wrote in one conversation.

In a series of conversations earlier this year, he wrote that he wanted to buy an SUV and convert it into a weapons platform for a sniper armed with an AR-15 rifle, the same weapon used in a number of mass shootings in the U.S., investigators said.

“I’ve been tempted to buy one and make it an assassination van … Set up an ar and sniper blind ... They are mobile gun trucks to me ... Off-road and good assassination vehicles.”

The affidavit also provides insight into Teixeira’s life at home and at work.

Investigators found Teixeira kept multiple weapons, including handguns and high-capacity rifles, in a locker just feet from his bed at the home where he lived with his mother and step-father.

Authorities also disclosed in that March 2018, Teixeira was suspended from high school “when a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats.”

Two years later, he wrote to Dighton police, who were balking at issuing him a license to carry firearms, about the remarks. “In hindsight it disturbs me that I made people uncomfortable,’’ he wrote.

Teixeira is currently facing two felony charges: unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, according to court records.

Teixeira faces 25 years in prison and “poses a serious flight risk,” prosecutors wrote.

“[Teixeira] has an enormous incentive to flee, and there are numerous adversaries of the United States that could provide him the means to do so, regardless of the conditions set by the Court,” Rollins wrote.

Teixeira, who was arrested at his home on April 14 by heavily armed FBI agents, took steps to thwart investigations into the scope of his conduct, Rollins wrote.

In a dumpster at Teixeira’s home, authorities found a tablet, a laptop, and an Xbox gaming console, all of which had been smashed, according to court records.

They also found evidence that Teixeira had told other members of the Discord group to “delete all messages” and “if anyone comes looking, don’t tell them shit,” records show.

Teixeira has requested to be released to live with his father, records show.

“Any promise by the Defendant to stay home or to refrain from compounding the harm that he has already caused is worth no more than his broken promises to protect classified national defense information,” Rollins wrote. “And if the Defendant were released, it would be all too easy for him to further disseminate classified information and would create the unacceptable risk that he would flee the United States and take refuge with a foreign adversary to avoid the reach of U.S. law.”

This is developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.