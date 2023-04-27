What we learned from new Jack Teixeira court documents

Here’s a look at some key passages from the court documents. Profanity has been redacted.

The documents, filed in US District Court, chronicled searches that Teixeira allegedly conducted on classified US intelligence networks as well as some of his conversations with other people online. The chats showed a disturbing fascination with mass killing, and they also included apparent attempts to conceal his actions by asking others to delete messages.

Court documents made public late Wednesday reveal new details about Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of sharing classified documents about the war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security matters on a Discord server.

Teixeira conducted searches for mass shootings

Teixeira expressed support for mass killing, saying he would ‘be forcibly culling the weak minded’

Teixeira describes SUVs as ‘good assassination vehicles’

In discussing school, Teixeira says he wants to ‘bomb the place’

Teixeira agrees with a user who expresses desire to firebomb a dorm

Teixeira describes a desire to buy a car for use as an ‘assassination van’

Items allegedly belonging to Teixeira seen in photos released by authorities

US Attorney’s Office released documents and images related to Jack Teixeira. (Handout/US Attorney’s Office) US Attorney’s Office

Concealment of alleged actions

In addition to expressing apparent support for violence, Teixeira discussed his alleged sharing of classified information. According to the court documents, he said at the end of 2022 that no one could identify him.

In March, Teixeira says he will stop sharing updates on the Discord server

In April, a fellow user says pro-Russian Telegram accounts have information allegedly posted by Teixeira. Teixeira says he’s leaving the Discord server.

On April 7, Teixeira asks a user to delete previous messages

A colleague of Teixeira’s tells investigators Teixeira had a new phone an e-mail address during his last shift

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.