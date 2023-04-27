Jack Teixeira told police in gun license application he had been entrusted to ‘safeguard classified information’

The department had rejected Teixeira’s license application twice before, in 2018 and 2019, after a March 2018 incident when he was suspended from high school after a classmate “overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats,” prosecutors wrote in a motion seeking his continued pretrial detention.

Teixeira, who appeared in federal court in Worcester for a detention hearing Thursday, made that statement in a November 2020 letter that he sent to Dighton police as they reviewed his application for a firearms license.

Jack D. Teixeira, the 21-year-old National Guardsman from Dighton charged with leaking classified intelligence documents online , told police in November 2020 that he had received top secret security clearance and “now has the national trust to safeguard classified information,” legal filings show.

Prosecutors filed Teixeira’s 2020 letter to police as part of his third, and ultimately successful, application for a firearms license. Authorities said a search of Teixeira’s residences turned up “a virtual arsenal of weapons, including bolt-action rifles, rifles, AR and AK-style weapons, and a bazooka.”

Dighton police officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.

“I said some things while I was a Sophomore in High School that were inappropriate, and unfortunately I was insensitive to the current events going on at other schools,” he wrote. “I lacked some of the social disciplines [sic] and the situational awareness needed at the time to make a logical decision on how to express myself verbally.”

As a 16-year-old, “I never looked at how people reacted to what I said,” he wrote. But he had since become “very cognizant of the world around me and know how powerful words can be.”

He also alluded to his National Guard training.

“In order to go to Tech School [for a National Guard computer unit] I needed an adjudicated Top Secret clearance with the Government, which I have now,” he wrote.

He said his military training had given him the tools to become an “upstanding” member of the community.

“These tools will be especially useful as I now hold a lot of responsibility to my name,” Teixeira wrote. “I will be required to show that I can be a responsible and upstanding person in order to maintain and keep my Top Secret clearance, and that I am to be held responsible for anything that I do or say.”

In what now seems ironic in light of the allegations against him, Teixeira said he was capable of responsible gun ownership in light of the “national trust” placed in him.

“I hope this letter highlights that I have changed as a person from a sixteen year old in High School to a person with a military career in Intelligence/Cyber Intelligence and a person that now has the national trust to safeguard classified information,” he wrote.

Mike Damiano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.