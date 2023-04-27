‘I didn’t want her to die for nothing’: New rules aim to light the path to emergency care

In a searing account published in the Boston Globe in 2019, her husband, Peter DeMarco , described Levis’s last minutes in the early hours of Sept. 16, 2016, and his search for answers in the years afterward: why the emergency department had no sign, why its door was locked and front desk abandoned, why a nurse who peered out never saw her, why the rescue crews couldn’t find her till it was too late.

Laura Levis died at age 34, alone on a bench outside a hospital emergency room, unable to get inside, desperately phoning 911 during an asthma attack, until she fell back and the phone dropped from her hand, glowing in the shadows.

“Everything that could have gone wrong for Laura that morning did go wrong,” DeMarco said. “She had 10 coin flips, and she lost every one of them.”

Now, he said, a new set of hospital regulations should improve the odds for everyone. On Thursday, DeMarco is holding a press conference to draw attention to changes patients can expect to see at hospitals starting next year.

The regulations from the Department of Public Health require hospitals to make sure anyone — no matter how hurried, confused, scared, or disabled — can easily find their way to emergency care, without wasting minutes that can make the difference between life and death.

The regulations were adopted earlier this year, with an addition this month, and take effect Jan. 1. They specify what hospitals have to do to carry out Laura’s Law, which Governor Baker signed in 2021.

“I think many hospitals see the patient experience as starting once they get in the door,” DeMarco said. “That’s why less attention has been paid to some of these outside patient-access elements.”

Janet R. Carpman, a consultant who specializes in “wayfinding,” provided advice on the rules. .

“The tendency is sometimes to say, ‘Just put up a bunch of signs,’” she said. But much more attention is required to ensure the signs are correctly positioned, easy to read, unobstructed, brightly lit, accurate, and useful.

“Wayfinding” is a complex process involving vision, hearing, cognition, and decision-making, Carpman said. When people are in an unfamiliar place, especially if they’re in distress or have physical limitations, they can quickly become disoriented, she said.

Often people who post directions already know their way around, Carpman said. “It’s hard for them to put themselves in the shoes of someone who is not familiar.”

DeMarco listed some key aspects of the regulations:

Levis wasn’t sure where to go when she approached Somerville Hospital on foot. Now hospitals must have clear signs guiding people every step of the way, whether they’re driving or walking.

When Levis arrived at the hospital, there was no sign saying “Emergency.” That is now required.

Levis could not get the attention of anyone inside the hospital. The regulations now require a duress alarms at main entrances that can be activated even by someone who can’t speak, as well as two-way audio-video intercoms connected to a live operator.

Levis collapsed on a bench located in darkness. Bright lighting is now required.

The rescue crew could not find her, and initially went to the hospital’s main entrance. Now hospitals must have round-the-clock surveillance, and also list a separate address for the emergency department.

“It’s been a very long road to get to this point,” DeMarco said in an interview.

“I did all these things because I didn’t want her to die for nothing,” DeMarco said. “And I didn’t want this to happen to anyone else again ever.”

It took two years to get Laura’s Law through the Legislature, and an additional two years to bring the regulations to fruition. DeMarco served on the working group that recommended the regulations.

“The regulations for Laura’s Law aren’t perfect, but they are game-changing,” he said, “and I hope so much they serve as a stepping stone for other states.” He’s especially pleased with the April 3 guidance memorandum that calls on hospitals to conduct an annual review of security, wayfinding, signage, and lighting.

Dr. Matt Bivens, an emergency physician at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and medical director for EMS companies in southeastern Massachusetts, was slated to join DeMarco Thursday at the State House press conference.

Bivens had contacted DeMarco in 2019 shortly after his story ran in the Globe.

“Lots of people in emergency medicine circles read that article and we were all pretty horrified,” Bivens said. Bivens immediately checked to see whether St. Luke’s had intercoms at every door. “We didn’t,” he said, but they were quickly added — and soon a person who was sick and lost ended up using one.

The new rules will impose some cost and bureaucratic hassles on hospitals, Bivens said, but he does not think they will be burdensome.

Steve Walsh, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, said in a statement that hospitals will assess the resources and expertise needed to put the rules into effect. “Even as hospitals navigate a heavy set of pressures coming out of the pandemic, this work remains a priority for them,” Walsh said.

Now 51, DeMarco still lives in Somerville and runs a snow-plow business with his father. In addition to working on the legislation, he’s also done advocacy work with Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Asked how he’s doing, he said, “I am more myself. I can laugh, I can have fun. I have a social life, I go to work.” He lets a long silence fall. “I’ve started a new life for sure. I think of Laura all the time. Of course I do. She never should have died.”

