Love sharks? You can now order a license plate with a mako shark on it in R.I.

“What we really like about the plate is, it’s iconic, it’s cool,” said Jon Dodd, the executive director of the all-volunteer organization. “We hope it’s going to get a lot of people interested in sharks, shark welfare, and ocean health, but it’s also just something cool.”

Now, though, you can order it up for your license plate. The Atlantic Shark Institute, a South Kingstown-based nonprofit, on Thursday started accepting orders for a charity plate designed with the pointy-snouted, long-gilled species.

PROVIDENCE – The iconic mako shark can typically be seen 15 to 50 miles offshore from June to October or November. But because of threats to the shark’s population, the federal government last year announced that US fishermen can no longer land or retain them.

Here’s how it works: Rhode Island allows charities to design specialty plates that drivers can buy, paying a fee that’s split between the Division of Motor Vehicles and the charity itself. Of the $42.50 fee, $20 goes to the charity and $22.50 goes to the DMV to make the plate. On top of that, a $10 registration renewal surcharge goes to the Atlantic Shark Institute.

The design needs to get to 600 orders before it goes into production, so the Atlantic Shark Institute is still only collecting preorders. But as he spoke to the Globe by phone, Dodd said orders were rolling in as the news got out.

There’s a way around the 600 preorder limit if a charity bridges the gap in orders and pays the state to get them on the road, but Dodd is confident they’ll get to the number they need. Once they get to 600, the ordering process will be handed over to the DMV.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” Dodd said.

A full list of charity plates that are available for order or preorder is available at the DMV’s website. Information on ordering the shark plate is available on the institute’s website.

To get a charity plate on the road, the General Assembly has to pass a law, and then the design has to get approved by the state police for visibility. In the case of the mako plate, the original design was too dark and had to be brightened up, Dodd said.

The final approved design, by artist Paul McPhee, was publicly announced Thursday.

It’s a beautiful shark, Dodd said, and in some ways the victim of its own beauty: It tastes good and looks cool – the Ferrari of the ocean, Dodd called it – but females can’t reproduce for 20 years.

“For us, we thought it was the perfect symbol to represent our commitment to shark health and ocean health,” Dodd said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.