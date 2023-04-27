Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in South Hadley

A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash that also injured a teenage driver in South Hadley Thursday morning, according to the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was a passenger in the vehicle that struck a tree on River Lodge Road at about 7 a.m., Sullivan’s office said in a statement.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Troopers assigned to Sullivan’s office and South Hadley police.
