MBTA station in Kendall Square, nearby streets reopen after gas main leak in Cambridge

The Kendall Square MBTA station was closed briefly and several streets were evacuated Thursday after a high-pressure gas main break in Cambridge, officials said.
Around 1:43 p.m., officials were notified of the leak at 300 Main St., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department. There were no reported injuries, Warnick said.
The MBTA station reopened just before at 3 p.m., according to Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the agency.
Shuttle buses replaced service between Harvard and Park Street stations while crews responded, the MBTA said on Twitter.
Responders used fog streams to disperse gas vapors, officials said. Eversource crews also responded to the scene, authorities said.
Update on the gas main break at 300 3rd St: the gas has been shut down, FD units are evaluating exposure bldgs. Five engines, 2 ladders, Res 1, Squad 2, HazMat 1 are still operating on scene. @CambridgePolice will maintain traffic diversion & ped safety in the area. https://t.co/U0H3SX6JGn— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 27, 2023
Red Line Update: Regular service has resumed between Harvard and Park St after earlier Cambridge Fire Department activity at Kendall/MIT. Continue to expect delays of about 20 minutes. https://t.co/Td7Go9VbVL— MBTA (@MBTA) April 27, 2023
