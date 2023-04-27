fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA station in Kendall Square, nearby streets reopen after gas main leak in Cambridge

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 27, 2023, 58 minutes ago
A sign for the Kendall Square T station in Cambridge in 2016.Jessica Rinaldi

The Kendall Square MBTA station was closed briefly and several streets were evacuated Thursday after a high-pressure gas main break in Cambridge, officials said.

Around 1:43 p.m., officials were notified of the leak at 300 Main St., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department. There were no reported injuries, Warnick said.

The MBTA station reopened just before at 3 p.m., according to Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the agency.

Shuttle buses replaced service between Harvard and Park Street stations while crews responded, the MBTA said on Twitter.

Responders used fog streams to disperse gas vapors, officials said. Eversource crews also responded to the scene, authorities said.

Advertisement

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Boston Globe video