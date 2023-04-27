MBTA station in Kendall Square, nearby streets reopen after gas main leak in Cambridge

The Kendall Square MBTA station was closed briefly and several streets were evacuated Thursday after a high-pressure gas main break in Cambridge, officials said.

Around 1:43 p.m., officials were notified of the leak at 300 Main St., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department. There were no reported injuries, Warnick said.

The MBTA station reopened just before at 3 p.m., according to Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the agency.