Mobile home fire in Merrimac injures one resident, displaces four

A fire at a mobile home Thursday in Merrimac displaced its four residents, one of whom was injured, authorities said.
The unit at 4 Wendy Way was deemed uninhabitable, Merrimac fire said in a statement. The Red Cross is helping the residents to find accommodations.
The four residents escaped the fire, the statement said, and one resident was taken to a local hospital.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Merrimac fire responded to the home in the North Shore Community Mobile Home Park, the statement said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back of the unit.
Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher entered the unit and closed a bedroom door to prevent the fire from spreading, the statement said. Crews arrived shortly after and knocked down the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Merrimac fire, the statement said.
Mutual aid was provided by Amesbury fire, and station coverage was provided by West Newbury fire and Newton, N.H., fire.
