More April showers are forecast for New England this weekend

Thursday, New England will see a lot of clouds but it will not be surprising if some areas end up with a little more sunshine and other towns receive a couple of showers. Temperatures will be coolest at the coast where the wind comes in off the water, and mildest inland.

A few evening showers this week put down nearly a quarter of an inch of rain in a few spots while other areas were missed. These differences over a relatively short distance are typical of a pattern when the upper levels are relatively stuck in place.

What started as a very dry month has become more typical as April showers have made significant appearances in New England.

Rainfall is forecast to accumulate Thursday afternoon. It will be heaviest west of Interstate 495, with fewer showers as you approach the Coast. COD Weather

Friday has always looked like a very nice day and that is still the case. I think that temperatures will reach, and perhaps even exceed, 60 degrees over a wide area. The exceptions will be Cape Cod and the outer part of Cape Ann where that wind off the water should keep temperatures in the 50s. However, even there, more sunshine will make it feel quite nice in the afternoon.

Temperatures in New England will reach the 60s on Friday with more sunshine. NOAA

The next system to bring wet weather comes on Saturday. Right now, I think clouds will be present in the morning, but the shower should hold off for much of the day allowing folks to get outside. By Saturday evening it’s likely that showers are back.

An area of rain will cross southern New England Saturday evening and end Sunday. COD Weather

Sunday likely starts without much rain, but more showers will arrive Sunday afternoon or at night. These showers should be a bit steadier and more widespread and last into Monday. There will be little to no sunshine over the entire weekend with these two weather systems impacting the area.

Another batch of showers arrives in New England later Sunday with steady rain overnight into early Monday. COD Weather

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 50s on Saturday but may get towards 60-degrees on Sunday. On Monday, as winds flip around to the Southwest, it could be milder. Sunshine is likely back on Tuesday but temperatures will be in the 50s, which is below average for the beginning of May.