N.H. is home to New Americans from all over the world. This SNHU program is helping them acclimate.

The Granite State is also home to New Americans from all over Africa, including Rwanda, Uganda, and Sudan. Many of them passed through the refugee resettlement camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo before arriving in the United States.

One of the New Hampshire trends I’ve followed with the most interest is how our predominantly white state is becoming more diverse. That’s thanks in large part to the immigrant and refugee communities being resettled here, with recent arrivals from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

For these new arrivals, coming to New Hampshire is a chance to start over. But it’s not an easy one: many are dealing with trauma after fleeing war, and then facing language and cultural barriers in a foreign country where their professional credentials usually aren’t recognized.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Center for New Americans at Southern New Hampshire University offers a collection of programs meant to make it a little bit easier for new arrivals to adjust. The center’s mission is to make higher education more accessible for immigrants and former refugees who live in Manchester.

According to the center’s executive director, Courtney Perron, the center specializes in teaching English as a second language and experiential learning. The kids who attend its afterschool programs come from 10 countries and speak 30 languages. Around 120 kids participate in the programs in a given week, and they’re all from low-income families.

The center works on “creating spaces within the city for the kids to occupy and have a sense of belonging,” Perron said. Soccer, for example, is a big hit among the kids – even those who don’t yet speak English.

Advertisement

The center also helps about 40 families access food, which includes a weekly delivery of produce that’s grown by local refugee farmers. And they have a community closet, where families can come and shop for clothes.

“A lot of the time when our parents arrive through the refugee resettlement program or through immigration, they are motivated by the futures of their children, and they often put themselves on the back burner,” Perron said. “So we are finding ways that we can leverage the resources and expertise of the university and translate those into free community programs for adults.”

”It’s my favorite story to tell,” she added.

The Big Picture

"Phoenix," a sculpture by Latvian artist Janis Karlovs, is located at the Andres Institute of Art in Brookline, N.H. The institute has miles of trails with more than 100 sculptures along the way, and it's free to the public. This sculpture is 15 feet tall and weighs 11 tons, according to NHMR reader Kristi St. Laurent. Photo courtesy of Kristi St. Laurent

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.