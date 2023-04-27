R.I. House expected to pass Equality in Abortion Coverage Act

Last year’s General Assembly session concluded one day before the US Supreme Court ended 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade in a 5-to-4 decision. At the time, advocates demanded that the legislature reconvene and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, but the Assembly did not return for a special session to take up that legislation.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act , which would provide for abortion coverage in the health insurance of Medicaid recipients and state employees.

House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat, introduced the bill that will come to the floor when the House convenes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“I’m feeling really positive about it,” Kazarian said on Thursday morning. “We have so many incredible people who helped get us to the point we are at today, and we want to use this momentum to ensure that no woman is barred from making medical decisions about their reproductive health because they can’t afford it.”

If the Senate also passes the bill, Governor Daniel J. McKee has said he would sign it into law. McKee, a Democrat, submitted a letter supporting Kazarian’s bill, saying, “Rhode Island is a state that protects a woman’s right to reproductive health care, including abortions. This bill ensures everyone in the state has equitable access to this right.”

In, 2019 the General Assembly passed the Reproductive Privacy Act, which aimed to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island in case the US Supreme Court did overturn Roe v. Wade.

Last year, when he was running for a full four-year term, McKee faced criticism for not including funding for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act in his budget. But this year, his budget proposal includes $592,405 to provide abortion coverage to 80,000 women enrolled in Medicaid and another $29,500 to add abortion coverage for 6,500 women covered by state employee health insurance.

The House Judiciary Committee recommended passage of the bill after receiving testimony both for and against the proposal.

The Rhode Island Catholic Conference, the advocacy and educational agency of the Diocese of Providence, opposed the bill, saying it “would use taxpayer dollars for the objectionable practice of abortion, which ends the life of an unborn human being.”

“We advocate the R.I. General Assembly instead direct the expenditure of these monies toward producing healthy birth outcomes for mothers and providing income security to decrease the perceived need for abortions,” wrote the Very Rev. Bernard A. Healey, director the Rhode Island Catholic Conference. “The Catholic Church firmly believes in the dignity of human life from natural conception to natural death, including that of all unborn children. This bill would be a step in the wrong direction to protecting unborn children and their mothers from the violence of abortion.”

The Rhode Island Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, a group of 25 organizations, backed the bill, calling it “the next important step in moving from having a right to ensuring true access.”

“Currently, R.I. has harmful bans on abortion coverage through state Medicaid and state employee health insurance, which limit the ability for many Rhode Islanders to use their health insurance to cover abortion care and essential sexual and reproductive health care,” coalition chair Nicole Jellinek wrote, saying that 330,000 Rhode Islanders are covered through these two plans.

“It’s estimated that there are more than 80,000 people of childbearing age on Medicaid and 6,500 on the state employee health plan who are not able to use their insurance to access full reproductive health care coverage,” Jellinek said. “This must be corrected.”

While House leaders have supported abortion rights in the past, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, has described himself as “pro-life.”

But Senator Bridget Valverde, an North Kingstown Democrat, has introduced a Senate version of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.

And this week, Senate spokesman Greg Pare said, “The Senate president has an open mind on the EACA bill. He looks forward to the hearing on the legislation, after which he will discuss it with the chairwoman.”

