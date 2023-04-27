Suffolk DA announces diversion program for young adults

Hayden introduced the program in a panel discussion with experts in juvenile and young adult justice from Harvard and Columbia universities at More Than Words, a nonprofit bookstore in Boston run by youths, according to a spokesperson for the office.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Thursday announced a new diversion program for young adults ages 18 to 25 that his office hopes to launch this summer in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court.

In addition to operating the bookstore, the nonprofit supports young adults in the foster care system, or who struggle with homelessness or entanglement in the criminal justice system.

With a focus on accountability, wellness, and transition out of the justice system, the program aims to mirror the office’s intensive Juvenile Alternative Resolution program started in 2017, Hayden’s office said.

The program will feature both pre-arraignment diversion for first-time offenders or young people with a “limited” criminal record, and pre-sentencing diversion for more serious offenses, according to the office. Successful participants in the pre-arraignment program will never see the charge for which they were arrested appear on their record, while people who complete the pre-sentencing program will have their sentence reduced or, in some situations, their case dismissed entirely, Hayden’s office said.

At the panel Thursday, Hayden was joined by Dr. Robert Kinscherff from Harvard’s Center for Law, Brain, & Behavior and Lael Chester from the Columbia University Justice Lab.

The Justice Lab also released a report Thursday on young adult justice entitled “Promising Practices: Pre-Arraignment Diversion for Emerging Adults,” Chester said in an e-mail, that summarizes 13 best practices for designing young adult diversion programs. Best practices include allowing a young person to be diverted out of the system for multiple incidents, and tailoring services to “the unique needs and interests of each emerging adult.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.