Vast sequencing project begins to unlock human genome’s secrets — by deciphering other mammals’ DNA

The findings, reported in a set of 11 studies published on Thursday in the journal Science, come out of the Zoonomia Project, which compared the genomes of 240 mammalian species. The list of sequenced creatures reads a bit like the passenger manifest of Noah’s Ark: Amazon river dolphins, greater mouse-eared bats, fat-tailed dwarf lemurs, horses, humans, and more.

Despite decades of advancements in genomics, we still don’t know what most of our DNA does. But an ambitious international research collaboration is providing new answers about how genetics shapes human health and disease, with help from an unlikely source — a menagerie of mammals.

Researchers found stretches of DNA common to these animals that remained largely unchanged across 100 million years of evolution — a telling indicator that these sequences have an important function. The scientists estimated that a minimum of 10.7% of the human genome is functional, on the higher end of estimates of 3% to 12% from previous studies.

Most of this so-called constrained DNA does not code for the production of proteins — the building blocks and machinery of cells — and roughly half of it is in regions of the genome that researchers don’t understand at all. But the studies offer early hints that mutations in these evolutionarily conserved regions could play a key role in disease, such as certain brain cancers.

The authors say the findings underscore the power of comparative genomics, a field focused on examining the genomes of many species to understand everything from human health to how species evolved and which ones are at risk of extinction. Kerstin Lindblad-Toh, who started the Zoonomia Project in 2015, said at a press briefing that flagging constrained regions in existing, human-centric databases could help scientists better understand whether a mutation is likely to be important, which could help doctors diagnose disease.

“If we can insert evolutionary constraint as a metric in all of these ways that scientists are already trying to decipher [genetics], that’s very important,” said Lindblad-Toh, who is director of vertebrate genomics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

