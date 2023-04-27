Former N.H. coach in sex abuse case files intent to plead guilty

CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire college volunteer basketball coach who is accused of sexually abusing children and making child sex abuse photos and videos has filed a sealed notice of intent to plead guilty, weeks before jury selection was scheduled for his trial.

The document was filed in Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday in the case of Joshua Pincoske. No details are available on the plea. His attorney declined to comment.

Pincoske, who had faced jury selection in June, now has a hearing scheduled in September.