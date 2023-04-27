Three dead after two Army Apache helicopters crash in central Alaska

Three Army helicopter pilots are dead after two Apaches crashed in central Alaska while returning from a training mission, according to military officials.

The Apache helicopters are from the 11th Airborne Division's 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright. They crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, about 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks. Three of the four people in the helicopters are dead, said Capt. Molly Treece, an Army spokeswoman. The survivor was taken to a hospital, Treece said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.