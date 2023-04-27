Young voters expect Democrats to hold Supreme Court justices accountable

The Supreme Court is undergoing its most serious legitimacy crisis yet with a cluster of ethics scandals undermining public trust in the court. But in light of a series of unethical behaviors from conservative justices, Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin has demonstrated a feebleness that shows Democrats have not learned the right lessons from their 2022 midterm success with voters under 30. Young voters expect to see uncooperative justices who engaged in potentially corrupt behaviors subpoenaed.

Last September, it was reported that Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s husband opened a law office in Washington, D.C., but concealed the client list. Last November, a former antiabortion leader alleged that Justice Samuel Alito improperly leaked the court’s Hobby Lobby decision at a private dinner. In January, the chief justice himself drew backlash for failing to disclose that his wife, a legal recruiter, was being paid by law firms with matters before her husband. The list goes on.

In light of these revelations, trust in the Supreme Court is at a historic low; young voters are paying close attention to democratic institutions and expect change. We expect Democratic Party leaders to show they are willing to go to the mat for us on the big issues — like the integrity of the Supreme Court. This is one reason Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — who immediately called for Thomas to be impeached following reports of his ties to Crow — resonates so strongly with young voters. While Ocasio-Cortez’s call may be unrealistic, it captures the “do something” spirit of frustrated young voters.

The lesson from young voters turning out for the 2022 midterms is that Democrats should fight the big fights and demonstrate ambition on behalf of our democracy and society. Young voters are tired of being told we can’t try new ideas simply because that’s not how things have worked in the past. This is especially true given just how many norms and precedents the “adults in the room,” including Supreme Court justices, have violated. We saw this clearly in the student loan debt battle. The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan helped drive youth turnout in midterms even though it was clear that there was a good chance loan forgiveness would be held up in court (the case is currently pending before the Supreme Court). Yes, college-age voters want their loans forgiven, but beyond that they want to see leaders willing to fight for them using all available tools.

Yet Democrats appear poised to miss the moment on the issue of the court’s accountability. Durbin invited Roberts last week to testify on Supreme Court ethics issues, noting that he didn’t invite Thomas to testify because he thought the request would be ignored. Roberts refused Durbin’s request. Lifetime appointments make for limited accountability, but there are still tools Democrats can and should pursue if they expect to build off their momentum with young voters.

Democratic leadership has been shy to support calls to subpoena defiant justices, though refusals to testify are exactly why subpoenas exist — and Durbin was entirely within his authority to request Roberts’s appearance. Instead of digging in, Durbin and others have given indications they plan to hold another boring hearing and drop the issue. It borders on a dereliction of duty and, rightly, enrages young voters to watch their inaction.

Subpoenaing Roberts and Thomas could be messy, but voters like me have come of age in what is already one big mess. Even the subpoena alone would send a message that our system of checks and balances is enduring. Moreover, it is hard to see any downside. If anything, it could increase national focus on the lapse in ethics under Roberts’s tenure at a time when some Democrats are seriously considering reforms to the court. Such a strategy could serve as the foundation needed to accelerate those reforms. Just like the debt battle, this is yet another issue young voters expect to see action and accountability on if we are to maintain any faith in our legal system and the democracy it purportedly upholds.

Kaivan Shrof, who was a digital strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is public interest attorney.