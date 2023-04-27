Republicans are right to hold the line on the debt ceiling

The Globe editorial board thinks that “Congress would be wise to do away with the debt ceiling altogether” and that if “Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling, the economic consequences” could be “catastrophic” and a threat to the global economy (“Abolish the debt ceiling,” April 23). On the contrary, constant deficits — $1.4 trillion projected this year — and ballooning debt are the more serious threats, and the debt ceiling is the only thing keeping the country’s financial outlook from deteriorating further.

Republicans are proposing that the budget be reduced to the fiscal 2022 level and that discretionary spending growth be limited to 1 percent annually over the next 10 years. Anyone who thinks this is impossible hasn’t looked closely at the billions of dollars in nonessential spending in the budget. Resetting priorities may not be popular, but it is crucial. And the Republican proposals do nothing about the unchecked growth in entitlement spending (Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid), which is the prime driver of deficits and is projected to absorb 83 percent of federal revenue by 2032.