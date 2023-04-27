Boston climate activists are flat wrong in deflating tires

How do you change people’s minds? The tire deflators believe that by creating hardship for some individuals, the car owners will switch to other ways of getting around. That is magical thinking. It’s just as likely that anger from the vandalism will harden their position on vehicle ownership and make them less likely to listen to any climate change appeals from anyone.

The group Tyre Extinguishers is wrong in both its mission and its actions (“ Climate activists say they deflated tires on Beacon Hill,” Metro, April 21). Targeting individuals will make no difference in decreasing the use of fossil fuels and saving the planet for humanity and all living things.

There are so many other areas to target to push green initiatives

While gas-guzzlers are part of the problem, the deflators are just lazy in targeting a few people here and there rather than doing the incredibly hard work of supporting political movements that will affect policy on fossil fuel use. For example, their actions do nothing to affect any of the following major factors related to global warming:

▪ Promoting more rail and bus lines to get people out of their cars in the first place.

▪ Countering increased oil drilling, such as the recent Biden administration approval for the Willow Project in Alaska.

▪ Increasing buildout of infrastructure for wind, solar, and geothermal energy, since if we all had electric cars, from where would the electricity be generated?

▪ Addressing the use of filthy diesel for long-haul 18-wheelers, construction vehicles, and pickup trucks.

▪ Targeting the fossil fuel use of commercial aircraft and, in particular, private aircraft, which use even more fossil fuel per passenger-mile.

▪ Making a transition away from fossil-fueled electricity plants and home heating systems.

▪ Protecting against deforestation.

The problem is much greater than SUVs. It will take concerted effort to change the political calculus and economics to cool the planet. We’re way behind already. We need to engage in political activity, but vandalizing a few random cars is just ridiculous.

Robert Rosofsky

Milton





Instead of antagonizing random car owners, press lawmakers to act

Like the group that calls itself Tyre Extinguishers, I too consider myself a climate activist, but I cannot see how letting the air out of people’s tires — even those on large luxury vehicles — will advance the goals of the green transformation. I would propose letting the hot air out of the “extinguishers” first, then redirecting them to another section of Beacon Hill, where real decision makers are working to reshape the Commonwealth’s energy profile. Our legislators need all the encouragement we can offer them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. What they don’t need is rancor and antagonism.

Brent Whelan

Allston