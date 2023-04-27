The Globe endorses Robert Orthman for state representative in the 10th Suffolk District

Ultimately, however, Robert Orthman, a straight-talking advocate for housing, early education, and economic development, is voters’ best all-around choice for the district that encompasses West Roxbury and parts of Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, and Brookline.

Voters in the 10th Suffolk District have three strong candidates to consider when they head to the polls May 2 to choose the Democratic nominee for the special election to fill the state representative seat vacated by Representative Edward Coppinger.

Orthman — who was raised in West Roxbury, graduated from Boston Latin School, and lives in Roslindale — combines a deep knowledge of district affairs with a broad understanding of statewide issues. He is a lawyer who is taking a leave from his job as deputy general counsel at the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to run for office. He previously worked for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. He has served on the board of Roslindale-area business and community organizing groups, and has negotiated with housing developers trying to secure community support for their projects.

Orthman argues that his experience sets him apart from his opponents. “I have on-the-ground community experience, policy, and advocacy experience in a way the others don’t,” he said. “We talk about a lot of the same issues, but I worked on most of them.”

Orthman supports Mayor Michelle Wu’s rent control bill, which would cap yearly rent increases at a maximum of 10 percent. He feels strongly that suburban communities need to comply with the MBTA Communities law and would be willing to threaten communities with the loss of large sums of local aid if they don’t comply with its zoning requirements. He has committed to riding the MBTA to work as a state legislator, while pushing for greater transparency with the public and holding management accountable for the T’s failures. He has an admirably clear stance in favor of road-safety improvements on Centre Street in West Roxbury, a controversial idea in the neighborhood.

Orthman has also said he will support a House rules change to make all committee votes public — a position that puts him at odds with House leadership and suggests he may be one of the rare voices on Beacon Hill willing to speak out against the speaker when warranted. He has garnered support from Progressive Mass and Act on Mass, progressive groups that have been at the forefront of criticizing House leadership for a lack of transparency. Of course, the challenge for any lawmaker is being able to criticize House leadership without losing the ability to accomplish legislative priorities and being an effective voice for the district, and Orthman, should he be elected, will have to find the right balance.

Both of the other candidates have demonstrated a strong commitment to the district and could represent it well.

Segel, who works for the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, would make a valuable addition to the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing as lawmakers consider important health care-related issues. She has expertise in pharmaceutical pricing and reproductive rights at a time when both those issues will be critical for lawmakers to understand. Her work at NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts and Health Care for All prepared her to build coalitions and work effectively in the Legislature. A number of well-respected lawmakers have endorsed her, including Senate majority leader Cindy Creem.

MacGregor, who worked for former City Councilor Matt O’Malley, has deep ties to the community and a decade’s worth of experience helping constituents navigate government bureaucracy. He takes slightly less progressive stances than his opponents; MacGregor says he is not ready to support Wu’s rent control proposal and feels the equity-related reforms to admissions at Boston Latin School were too drastic. MacGregor has gathered strong union support and is the choice of Coppinger, who left the Legislature to work for the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

With no Republicans running, the winner of the Democratic primary is virtually assured of winning the May 30 general election. In a short campaign, Orthman has shown he’s the strongest candidate, and the Globe is happy to endorse him.

