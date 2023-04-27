The NFL Draft is here, and the Patriots have the No. 14 pick in the first round. Follow along.

You can watch starting at 8 p.m. on three networks — ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ( How to choose? Chad Finn did his own scouting report. )

The Patriots have 11 picks, including No. 14 in tonight’s first round.

The 88th NFL Draft begins tonight in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears traded the top pick to the Carolina Panthers, who are set to choose first for the first time since they selected Cam Newton in 2011.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout the first round. Follow along below.

What to know about the NFL Draft

What have the Patriots done at No. 14? — 6:10 p.m.

The Patriots have used the 14th overall pick four times in franchise history. Here’s a rundown:

RB Leonard Russell, 1991: The Arizona State product played three seasons in New England, rushing for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-2, 240-pounder’s best season came in 1993, when he posted the only 1,000-yard season of his career (1,088 yards on 300 carries, to go with 245 receiving yards). He finished his career with stops in Denver, San Diego, and St. Louis.

DB Roland James, 1980: A 6-2, 191-pounder out of Tennessee, James had the best career of any 14th overall selection in franchise history. He played 11 seasons with the Patriots at both corner and safety, and had 29 career interceptions, including a career-high five in 1983. He also was a punt returner, averaging 9.5 yards per opportunity.

LB Lee Roy Jordan, 1963: Jordan had a great career, becoming a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Only thing was, he did it with the Cowboys. The Alabama product was taken by Dallas in the NFL Draft and the Patriots in the AFL Draft, and chose the Cowboys. He played 14 seasons in Dallas, becoming one of the anchors of Tom Landry’s defense and winning a Super Bowl along the way.

HB Leroy Jackson, 1962: Faced with the prospect of playing for the Patriots in the AFL or the Browns (who took him 11th in the NFL Draft), Jackson chose Cleveland. He ended up playing two seasons for Washington, where he had 52 carries for 142 yards.

Welcome to Draft Day! — 6:00 p.m.

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft! Christopher Price here with live updates. We’ll have a focus on Patriots’ information, obviously, but we’ll also expand to look league-wide when needed when it comes to trades and other updates. Here’s a look at New England’s selections:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from LA Rams)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135*

Round 6, Pick 184 (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, Pick 187 (from Carolina)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210*

Round 7, Pick 245 (from Buffalo via Atlanta)

*compensatory pick

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.