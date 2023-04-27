Baseball-hungry Mexico happy to welcome back MLB

Bolstered by Cuban defector Randy Arozarena and Mexican-born big leaguers like Julio Urías and Jose Urquidy , Mexico made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Japan. The journey included a stunning victory over the United States in Phoenix with tens of thousands of Team Mexico fans on hand.

The San Diego Padres will play against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday and Sunday at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, where fans in the country’s capital are eager to watch more baseball after Mexico’s deep run at the World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball is heading south of the border again to play a regular season series. After previous stops in Monterrey, Mexico City will be the host this time, and the timing seems perfect.

“Those two weeks of the World Baseball Classic are probably the ones where everybody was talking about baseball across the country more than ever before,” said Horacio De la Vega, the president of the Mexican Baseball League.

“Clearly that outcome of the tournament is giving us a boost, we have packed stadiums in preseason games, while in the past we used to have them at 10-20 percent capacity,” added De la Vega in an interview with The Associated Press. “We have an unprecedented appetite for baseball.”

The $150 million AHH stadium opened in March 2019 and has a 20,000-seat capacity for the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol’s Diablos Rojos, with six outdoor terraces and food courts alongside a trident spear-shaped roof made of steel.

Alfredo Harp Helu is a Mexican millionaire who is a minority owner with the Padres, and also owns the Diablos Rojos,

Mexico first hosted MLB games in 1996, when the Padres and Mexican ace Fernando Valenzuela faced the New York Mets in Monterrey, then again in 2018 and 2019. A series in Mexico City was scheduled for 2020, but scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Strahm, Kody Clemens combine in Phillies win

Matt Strahm, the former Red Sox reliever who sought to start, pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and was a 1-0 winner over Seattle in Philadelphia on a Kody Clemens RBI single to right.

The NL champion Phillies moved to .500 (13-13) for the first time this season by taking the final two games of the three-game set with the Mariners. Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and 397th of his career, putting him on the brink of becoming the seventh reliever to record 400.

Signed as a free agent, Strahm (2-2) only made the starting rotation because of injuries to Ranger Suárez and top prospect Andrew Painter. He pitched an inning of relief on opening day, and has made five straight starts. Against Seattle, he struck out five and walked none over 5⅓ scoreless innings.

Philadelphia had only three hits, two coming in their run-scoring rally in the second. Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single. George Kirby retired the next two batters before he allowed Clemens’ RBI single to right.

Pirates take series from Dodgers

Mitch Keller struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for host Pittsburgh in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the three-game series. Keller (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits, getting out of a third-inning jam with runners on first and third and one out by striking out James Outman and forcing David Peralta to ground out. Peralta plated two runs with a two-out single in the first. Keller responded by striking out the side an inning later. Julio Urías (3-3) allowed six runs on seven hits for the Dodgers. The Pirates have won nine of 10, pushing their hot start to 18-8 . . . Before the game, the Pirates honored the late Dick Groat, who died Thursday. He was 92. A wiry shortstop with a slick glove and a lightning-quick guard with a lethal set shot, Groat earned All-American honors in both basketball and baseball while starring at Duke, and attempted to play both professionally. He signed with the Pirates and was drafted by the Fort Wayne Pistons of the then-fledgling NBA within weeks of each other in 1952. He is one of 13 players to play professionally in both the NBA and Major League Baseball, becoming an All-Star and the 1960 National League MVP for his hometown Pirates in the latter . . . Joe Torre has won the third Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. Willie Mays won the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully last year.