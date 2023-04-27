Bill Belichick protégés wheel and deal, and other thoughts on the first round of the NFL Draft

After the Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, the Texans’ Nick Caserio acted like a general manager who knows he’s on the hot seat. First he took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then he swung a big trade with the Cardinals to move up from No. 12 to 3 and draft Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.

But Belichick’s protégés were freewheeling in the first round of the draft, cavalierly trading draft picks like they’ve been waiting 20 years to do it.

Bill Belichick has never been known to be aggressive in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the last 20 years, he has traded up just once in the first round, moving up six spots for Chandler Jones in 2012.

Advertisement

The Texans paid a hefty price for Anderson, trading Nos. 12 and 33, plus picks in the first and third rounds next year. It marked the first time since Washington in 2000 that a team made two of the top three picks in the draft.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Caserio’s trading partner was his former pal in the Patriots’ front office, new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, who was in New England from 2003-18. Ossenfort himself made a splash Thursday night, surprisingly trading up from No. 12 to 6 to draft Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson. The Cardinals also gave up Nos. 34 and 168 and got back No. 81.

Caserio’s trade was a reflection of how tenuous his job security is in Houston. He came to the Texans in 2021 amid great promise after spending 20 years rising up the ladder in New England. But the Texans have gone 7-26-1 in Caserio’s first two years, he already has hired and fired two head coaches, and before Thursday night, he hadn’t found a successor to Deshaun Watson.

Advertisement

Caserio skipped on drafting a QB in 2021 and 2022, but he couldn’t do it a third year in a row and expect to keep his job. Drafting Stroud at No. 2 was likely a nod to owner Cal McNair, and could buy Caserio a little more patience from his boss.

Caserio then traded the kitchen to get Anderson, arguably the best pure pass rusher in the draft. Giving up next year’s first-round pick was a lot, but A) the Texans still have an extra first-round pick from the Browns, and B) who cares if the Texans trade next year’s picks if Caserio isn’t the one who gets to make them?

Now let’s look at the biggest developments of Thursday night’s first round:

▪ With Young and Stroud, this year marked the eighth time since the 1970 merger that quarterbacks were drafted 1-2. In recent years, it happened in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson), 2016 (Jared Goff, Carson Wentz), 2015 (Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota) and 2012 (Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin).

▪ Amazing but true: Stroud became the first quarterback from the Big Ten drafted in the top 10 picks since 1995, when Penn State’s Kerry Collins went No. 1 overall.

▪ With Florida’s Anthony Richardson then going No. 4 to Indianapolis, it marked the fourth time that three QBs were taken in the first four picks. The others were 2021 (Lawrence, Wilson, Trey Lance), 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith), and 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini).

Advertisement

▪ The Colts, who have had four starting quarterbacks in four years since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, jumped off the carousel but boarded the draft’s wildest roller coaster in Richardson.

A freak of an athlete at 6 feet 4 inches and 240 pounds, Richardson joined Griffin as the only quarterbacks in the last 20 years to get a max-99 athleticism score at the Combine. But Richardson also completed just 52 percent of his passes last year at Florida, and started only 13 games in his college career, tied with Mitchell Trubisky for the fewest college starts by a first-round QB.

The Colts know they have a big project, but they hope that new head coach Shane Steichen can work the same magic that he did the last two years with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

▪ Kyler Murray apparently is the Cardinals’ general manager in addition to franchise quarterback. NFL Network reported in the days leading up to the draft that Murray told Cardinals brass that he wanted a left tackle and liked Johnson.

The Cardinals are rebuilding and should be collecting as many draft picks as possible, and instead they gave up an early second-round pick to take Murray’s preferred player. Murray seems to have more say in Cardinals’ personnel moves than Tom Brady did in 20 years in New England.

▪ This is a big draft for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas, and they skipped over a quarterback to take Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson, who stands 6-5, weighs 271 pounds, and could be a menace playing alongside Maxx Crosby and Jones. But Wilson comes with some risk after fracturing his right foot in November, which forced him to miss the Combine and his pro day and reportedly has been slow to heal.

Advertisement

▪ One pick that doesn’t make much sense was the Falcons drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall. Robinson is supposed to be a generational talent, but the Falcons have so many other needs outside of running back, especially when they made a 1,000-yard rusher out of last year’s fifth-round pick, Tyler Allgeier.

Perhaps head coach Arthur Smith, who used to be the Titans’ offensive coordinator, views Robinson as a Derrick Henry type. Either way, this pick seemed like a reach.

▪ As did the Lions taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick and not addressing their defense. This year’s draft had two running backs and only one cornerback (Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon) going in the top 12 picks. Who saw that one coming?

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.