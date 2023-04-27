Boston Pride’s Loren Gabel named Premier Hockey Federation’s Most Valuable Player

The awards keep coming for Boston Pride forward Loren Gabel, who was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation season on Thursday.

Gabel also earned Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards after scoring 40 points in 22 games to tie a single-season record. She won the first offensive triple crown in PHF history. The Ontario native was also MVP of the PHF All-Star Game in February.