The Celtics finished the job and beat the Hawks, so now everybody can relax — until Monday

This did not come easily. The widely-mocked Hawks beat the Celtics twice in the first round, including a dramatic Game 5 comeback at the Garden.

Everybody can calm down now. The Celtics have advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs and will open the conference semifinals Monday on Causeway Street against their time-tested rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtic Nation was somewhat demoralized by that fouth-quarter fold, but the Green Team rallied Thursday in Atlanta, breaking open a tight game with a 11-0 run, clinching a 128-120 Game 6. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the two Jays who folded late in Game 5, took control of a frenetic clincher — a game that featured 15 ties and 22 lead changes.

“I thought our guys did a great job at the end of just locking in,’’ said Boston’s rookie coach-under-seige, Joe Mazzulla. " . . . Definitely different from Game 5.’’

“In that fourth quarter, with four minutes left, we made winning plays,’’ Tatum (30 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists) told TNT. “Al [Horford] made big shots. [Marcus] Smart. JB. We were locked in. We made big plays.’’

“We had to come out and be locked in even more,’’ said Brown. “We dropped one on our home floor. Tonight, we was able to pull away at the end . . . We composed ourselves a little bit more . . . We didn’t want to be the team going home with the ‘L’.’’

When the top-seeded Bucks were eliminated by the Heat Wednesday, the Celtics were assured of homecourt throughout the playoffs and became a huge favorite to win the NBA crown. Oddly, theirs also was the only Eastern Conference first round series that was not settled in five, or four games. The Heat, 76ers, and Knicks all wrapped things up quickly. Not so, Boston (did you see what I did there? Roger Angell’s palindrome).

Even the Hawks figured this thing would be over in five games or less. How else do we explain the Janet Jackson concert that was scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Arena? The show got bumped (to Friday) minutes after Trae Young’s preposterous 30-footer sent the Celtics to an ignominious defeat Tuesday at the Garden.

“I want to send apologies to the legend, Janet Jackson,’’ Tatum told TNT.

Tuesday’s loss represented the first time in playoff history that the Celts dropped a home game after leading by double digts to start the fourth. It brought well-deserved scorn on the Green Team and gave Philly’s MVP-designee Joel Embiid two extra days to rest his wounded knee for Game 1. The Sixers will be working on 10 days of rest .

Atlanta’s Game 5 finish provoked many into thinking the Hawks would take momentum to Atlanta. TNT’s entire crew (Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley) picked the Hawks to win Game 6.

With Smart clicking on all cylinders, Boston went up, 14-4, then watched Young (18 in the quarter, 30 on the night) shoot Atlanta into the lead. The Celtics settled for a 35-34 margin at the end of one. In between quarters, Mazzulla told TNT, “I like our pace right now.’’

It was frenetic. The hungry Hawks went ahead by 7 in the second, but a 13-2 Celtic surge (11 by Brown) late in the half gave Boston a 68-67 lead at intermission. Young, who scored 38 in Game 4, had 25 in the half.

True to form, the Hawks crushed the offensive glass in the third and got a ton of second-chance points. A 6-0 run at the end of the quarter gave Atlanta a 100-98 lead after three. There were an astounding 11 ties and 15 lead changes in the first three quarters. It was nerve-wracking, great action.

The pulsating back-and-forth continued in the final quarter before the Celtics closed with an 18-7 run.

We made fun of the Hawks when this matchup materialized, but the Hawks were more than worthy. And they scared the you-know-what out of a Celtic team that always seems to do things the hard way.

Now it’s on to the semifinals against Doc Rivers and the 76ers. Boston beat Philadelphia three times in four meetings this season. Celtics-Sixers represents a renewal of a storied rivalry that started with Bob Cousy vs. Dolph Schayes in the 1950s (when the Sixers were the Syracuse Nats), got real hot with Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s, and took fire with Larry Bird vs. Dr. J and Andrew Toney in the 1980s.

Boston-Philadelphia. Again.

Long may they run.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.