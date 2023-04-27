The Celtics are back in Atlanta with hopes of ending this first-round series against the Hawks. Follow along.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving every day through the NBA and NHL playoffs

Trae Young’s dagger of a shot from 30 feet away sunk the Celtics’ hopes of finishing out this first-round series in five games. But is the sixth game the charm?

No. 2 Boston is back in Atlanta to take on the No. 7 seed Hawks. If they win, they’ll advance to play the 76ers with the series beginning on Monday night.