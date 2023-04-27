The Celtics are back in Atlanta with hopes of ending this first-round series against the Hawks. Follow along.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving every day through the NBA and NHL playoffs
Trae Young’s dagger of a shot from 30 feet away sunk the Celtics’ hopes of finishing out this first-round series in five games. But is the sixth game the charm?
No. 2 Boston is back in Atlanta to take on the No. 7 seed Hawks. If they win, they’ll advance to play the 76ers with the series beginning on Monday night.
We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 5. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. You can watch on NBC Sports Boston or TNT.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.