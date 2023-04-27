Instant analysis: Nothing comes easy for the Celtics in Game 6, but they do close out the Hawks

The Celtics will face the 76ers in Game 1 of that series at TD Garden on Monday night.

But the Celtics made the final stand before it was too late, holding Atlanta scoreless for 4 minutes, 30 seconds late in the fourth quarter and using its own 3-point onslaught to secure a 128-120 win and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown poured in 32 points. Trae Young had 30 points to lead the Hawks, but was just 4 for 18 after erupting for 18 points in the first quarter.

Neither team led by more than 3 points over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter.

With the Hawks ahead, 113-110, and the crowd chanting “A-T-L,” Atlanta native Brown may have assumed the chants were for him, as he tied the score with a deep 3-pointer. Then Al Horford, a former Hawks star, hit one with 3:36 left, before Tatum added another and a putback slam to cap the game-defining 11-0 run that made it 121-113.

With Boston leading, 126-120, it deflected three consecutive Hawks inbounds passes out of bounds, before the fourth try sailed out of bounds, leading Horford to pump his fist with the win sealed. After crunch-time lapses in the stunning Game 5 loss in Boston, the Celtics returned to form when they needed to Thursday.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Marcus Smart was in command in the opening minutes. He scored or assisted on Boston’s first 14 points, had a steal, and grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds, helping the Celtics to an early 10-point lead.

⋅ There was a chance for the Celtics to daze the Hawks with an early onslaught, but Young ensured that the lead did not swell. During the first quarter he appeared to be the most confident player on the court, and it was not close. He got to his spots for his floater, did a good job drawing contact, and hit some tough, contested jumpers. Young had 18 first-quarter points, helping Atlanta wipe away the early deficit with little trouble.

⋅ When the Hawks gobbled up five early offensive rebounds, it looked as if this could become a significant story line again. But Robert Williams and Tatum provided some stability at the end, and Boston neutralized the issue with its own work on the offensive glass. At halftime, the Celtics held a 14-10 edge in second-chance points.

⋅ Grant Williams played his first meaningful minutes since drilling four 3-pointers in Game 3, even playing some minutes at center late in the first quarter with Robert Williams and Horford on the bench, and he checked back in late in the third and hit a big 3-pointer to push the Celtics ahead, 96-94. His undefined role in this series has been puzzling. All year, coach Joe Mazzulla has praised Grant Williams’s ability to stay ready for any situation, but this situation has put him in a tough spot.

⋅ The Hawks took a 60-53 lead, their largest of the first half, on a Young step-back 3-pointer with 4:25 left in the second quarter. The Celtics’ body language was bad, and they were wobbling. But Brown gave them a much-needed lift by drilling three 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch. Boston led by just 68-67 at the break despite connecting on 10 of 21 3-pointers.

⋅ The Celtics were displeased with the officiating during the first quarter, and weren’t called for a foul in the second. In fact, nearly 18 minutes passed between fouls. But then the third quarter turned into a free-throw parade for both teams. The officiating was inconsistent.

⋅ An example of the Celtics’ effort level not being where it needed to be: After a Tatum free throw five minutes into the third quarter, the Hawks raced the other way and got a 3-point play on a layup by Dejounte Murray. That should just never happen.

⋅ Horford had some huge plays during a back-and-forth stretch in the fourth. He blocked a shot, came up with a steal, converted a tip-in, and helped steady a wobbling defense.

