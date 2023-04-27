Scouting report: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon cornerback and Patriots’ first-round draft pick

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 201

College snapshot: Gonzalez committed to Colorado as a four-star recruit, but after two seasons as a full-time starter, he transferred to Oregon and cemented himself as one of the top cornerbacks in this draft class.

Positives: Gonzalez is explosive at the line of scrimmage, flies out of his stance. Whether it is working vertically, downhill, or laterally, he glides across the field. Gonzalez uses his athleticism to his advantage and baits quarterbacks into throwing his way and makes them suffer. He can aggressively move downfield and provide consistent run support. Man coverage is his specialty, but he should play well in any scheme.

Negatives: He’ll need to learn how to be technically sound. As a tackler, he flies in and makes way too many plays out of frame. With the better arm talent in the NFL, he won’t be able to bait QBs as easy. He also needs to get more aggressive in going up for the ball.

NFL comp: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There aren’t many who can match the size and athletic profile of Gonzalez, but Dean was close with a ton of injury history. Dean has turned into a star, arguably one of the top corners in the league. Gonzalez has the natural ability to reach that level.

Christian Gonzalez highlights

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.