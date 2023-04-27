EMass baseball: A two-homer game coupled with a sterling pitching from Wellesley’s Oren Liebenthal highlights Players of the Week

Nolan Dawson, Billerica — The sophomore fired a 71-pitch, four-hit shutout while driving in two with a double in a 4-0 win over Tewksbury, then followed up with two hits and two runs in a 5-4 win over Methuen on Wednesday.
Oren Liebenthal, Wellesley — The senior did it all in a 4-1 win over Framingham, launching two home runs and pitching five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.
Jake Schulte, Hingham — The senior tossed a no-hitter against Quincy on Tuesday, striking out nine without issuing a walk and throwing 61 of 82 pitches for strikes in an 8-0 win.
Brady Warren, Lynn Classical — The senior smoked a two-run double to help the Rams defeat crosstown rival Lynn English on Friday, then had three hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair in an 8-6 win over Revere on Thursday.
Damon White, Bourne — White pitched four no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts as part of a combined no-hitter Friday, adding four hits, two RBIs, and three runs in a 10-0 win over Wareham, then followed it up with a 3 for 3 day in a 12-0 win over Monomoy on Tuesday.