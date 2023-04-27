Get it straight: Bruins need to work on miscommunication issues

Coach Jim Montgomery, prior to boarding the team’s charter flight out of Hanscom AFB Thursday, time and again spoke to the myriad cases of “miscommunication” he witnessed the night before, ultimately resulting in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5 at the Garden.

What we had here Wednesday, as the late Strother Martin famously noted in “Cool Hand Luke,” was failure to communicate.

BEDFORD — The Bruins, currently chasing their 3-2 playoff series lead over the Panthers, will invest in some talk therapy ahead of and during Game 6 Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.

The winning goal, by Matthew Tkachuk, capped a string of gaffes on a play that started deep in Boston’s end of the ice, initiated by Bruins sticks. Brad Marchand, in possession as he scooted toward the right half-wall, slid the puck up toward the near point. The unraveling was under way, finished by Carter Verhaeghe dishing to Tkachuk after receiving a gift-wrapped relay directly from Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark.

“Communication on goals-against needs to be higher,” said Montgomery. “That’s probably the biggest takeaway we need to improve — and we need to improve in getting to the net.”

Better communication is central to it all, and notably has been a Black-and-Gold strong point since October, leading to that record-setting 65-12-5 record in the regular season and the No.1 overall seed for the playoffs. But Game 5, like the humbling 6-3 loss in Game 2 at the Garden, repeatedly had some Bruins zigging while others zagged, an issue that was not apparent in back-to back wins in Games 3-4 in Florida.

Montgomery’s hope, born from watching his team rally from its few mini-lulls throughout the season, is that better focus and sharper communication will eliminate the boo-boos and help his charges clinch the series in Game 6.

On the game-winning goal, Pavel Zacha manned the right point in Florida’s end after an aggressive Charlie McAvoy slipped down low to be available as a passing option for Marchand, holding the puck on the half-wall. Zacha, too, had made an initial move toward the net, unaware that Marchand would zip a pass toward the point. The puck sailed out of the zone, with the Panthers springing to the attack.

“To me, when we have possession, they’re supposed to find holes to get open,” explained Montgomery. “So there was miscommunication there between [Marchand and Zacha]. Zacha thought [Marchand] would hold the puck and he could go to the slot for a scoring chance. That’s miscommunication there.

“Miscommunication on the first goal [between McAvoy and Tyler Bertuzzi]. Miscommunication behind the net [between Ullmark and Matt Grzelcyk on the OT winner]. Miscommunication on the second one we gave up as well.”

That’s a whole lot of failure to communicate.

Montgomery was still contemplating his goaltending choice and roster composition for Game 6 as he boarded the flight. Some changes are possible, but Montgomery wouldn’t commit to any.

▪ Veteran pivot David Krejci, sidelined by injury the last three games, was on the flight but must “check a couple of more boxes” for a return to action.

▪ Montgomery did not say he was opposed to going with Jeremy Swayman in net, but we’ve seen thus far that he has been steadfast in Ullmark’s corner.

“We have complete confidence in Ullmark,” he said, “and if we decide to go with Sway, I have complete confidence in him.”

Swayman has yet to make a start this postseason.

▪ Trent Frederic, 0-0—0 in the first four games, sat out Game 5 but is a candidate to draw back in, said Montgomery.

His club’s lopsided advantage in Game 5 shots on net (47-25), Montgomery made clear, was somewhat misleading. Only eight, he said, were Grade A opportunities, while approximately another dozen were Grade B chances.

Per the coach’s calculations, the best chances go in the net only one-third of the time, while the Grade B’s succeed by only 17 percent. For all that rubber Sergei Bobrovsky was forced to handle, not nearly enough of it was fired from high-danger areas, although the best came with a second left in regulation, when a streaking Marchand saw his doorstep forehander get rubbed out.

More talk. More shots from better spots.

In with the good and out with the bad. Game 6 faceoff is set for 7:40 p.m.

“We’re excited about the opportunity we’ve given ourselves to have another crack at it,” said wise old forward Nick Foligno, “and fix some of things we didn’t feel we were best at yesterday.

“I think that’s the excitement. Our group has a ton of confidence in bouncing back and we look forward to putting our best foot forward tomorrow.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.