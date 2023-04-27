Home has hardly been sweet as Bruins let a series-clinching opportunity slip away

But just like the Celtics, the Bruins too failed to ride the home crowd’s momentum to a series-clinching victory, instead taking that first-round playoff baton and dropping it with a startling clang. The formula may have been different — where the Celtics melted across a terrible fourth quarter, the Bruins failed to answer their alarm and sleepwalked across a terrible first period — but the result was the same.

The Bruins rolled into their home arena Wednesday night poised and determined to wash away the stain of disappointment the Celtics left on Tuesday, ready to send the Florida Panthers home for good, ready to move into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and march on toward their ultimate goal.

Just like the previous night, when its surface was covered in NBA hardwood rather than NHL ice, TD Garden was staged for a celebratory party.

The Bruins lost, 4-3 in overtime, failing to meet the desperation level the Panthers brought to the ice.

For all the warnings issued by that Celtics loss, for all the daytime promises the Bruins promised about not overlooking the chance that lay before them, for all the elements tilting the advantage their way — the return of their captain, the advantage of home ice, the prospect of some extended rest, the avoidance of another flight to Florida — the Bruins are left instead to rue what might have been.

“It is a lost opportunity,” forward Taylor Hall said. “But there’s still more to go. You got to shake it off. You can’t wallow in this loss. We’ve got two more chances to play, to go to Florida and get a win.”

Hall again was one of the Bruins’ bright spots, his third-period goal tying the game at 3. Yet it proved to be the last time the Bs could rally from behind, which is the position they put themselves in from the jump.

Down, 1-0, after one when Tyler Bertuzzi turned the puck over in his own zone and Anthony Duclair made him pay.

Tied at 1-all early in the second on a Brad Marchand power play goal (more on him in a minute, as the only Bruin light that shined brighter than Hall, with a relentless second effort of his own rebound earning a 53rd career playoff goal).

Down again, 2-1, by the end of the second, despite dominating play for the full 20 minutes, outshooting the Panthers, 18-8, in the period but trailing again when those missed opportunities came back with a vengeance, Sam Bennett firing a shot past Linus Ullmark with 1:08 to go.

Tied again at 2 in the third when Marchand fed his friend and returning captain Patrice Bergeron for a smooth power play goal, but down again when the Panthers answered again on their own power play.

One more lost opportunity late in the third when another power play (thanks to a bench minor for too many Panthers on the ice) went for naught, and one final heartbreak on a potential breakaway by Marchand as time expired, an attempt swatted away by the night’s hero Sergei Bobrovsky (44 total saves).

By overtime, the Bruins were out of gas, and Ullmark, their rock for so much of the regular season and another postseason star, lost the puck on a miscommunication with the defense and allowed the game-winner.

“We didn’t start on time, for whatever reason,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “We tend to make big mistakes right now. I don’t know why these last two games at home we don’t manage the ice or manage the puck well. When you’re chasing a game like we did all night … eventually you can’t chase anymore. …

“I thought our power play could have sealed the game there [in the third], but I don’t even know if we got a good look to be honest.”

Hard to believe the Bruins have lost two straight at home, and worse, that they can’t seem to find their identity on the rink that hosted the best regular season in league history. As Montgomery looked ahead to the game on Wednesday morning, he pointed to some of those record-setting nights, the opportunity to clinch the President’s Trophy or the chance to set the regular season wins record, as learning lessons for the opportunity the Bruins had in their hands Wednesday.

So much for that idea. Nothing in the regular season replicates what comes next.

“That’s playoff hockey,” Bergeron said. “So we’re moving on to Game 6.”

“Playoffs is a different beast to tackle,” Ullmark said. “They played with their lives and their season on the line, we tried to close it out and they came with full force.”

“They didn’t want their season to end and they showed it,” Hall said. “We have to start well. We didn’t play well in the first and we gave them confidence.”

And finally, from Marchand: “We need to understand the desperation they’re playing with... we need to bring that same kind of desperation.”

Marchand has certainly had it. With poise, with grit, and with relentless effort, he continues to be the best player on the ice, a leader both with his play between the whistles, and, perhaps more impressively, with the example he is setting after the whistles, avoiding extracurricular foolishness.

Now if only the rest of his teammates would play more like him, perhaps the Bruins wouldn’t be boarding a plane to Florida for Game 6, wouldn’t be fueled by the disappointment of an overtime loss, and wouldn’t be rueing lost opportunity.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.