Sorry, Ms. Jackson: Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet after Celtics force her to reschedule concert

While being interviewed on the court by TNT’s Stephanie Ready following the Celtics’ 128-120 victory , Tatum had something he wanted to get off his chest when asked about the upcoming series with the 76ers.

The Celtics star had a special message after eliminating the Hawks Thursday night and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Maybe Jayson Tatum was listening to some OutKast before Game 6.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be exciting. I want to enjoy this one right now,” he started, before changing the topic.

“I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” Tatum continued. “We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that.”

Jackson was scheduled to performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Thursday, but when the Celtics failed to finish the series in Boston on Tuesday in Game 5 and the series shifted back to Atlanta, her ‘Together Again’ show was moved to Friday night.

All tickets for Thursday night will be honored on Friday, and full refunds were offered.

Jackson will play at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on May 19, so Tatum might have a chance to apologize in person.

