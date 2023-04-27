League caps Atlanta’s big-hat home run celebration

The Braves have been told they need to stop their “big hat” home run celebration, having run afoul of New Era, the manufacturer of the official on-field cap.

More than Sports, an area sports memorabilia collector, tossed the hat to Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies and A.J. Minter during opening weekend, according to WSB-TV. Dubbing it the “homer hat,” it got plenty of airtime as Atlanta hit 40 home runs in the season’s first 25 games, trailing only Tampa Bay and the Dodgers entering Thursday’s play.