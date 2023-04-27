Lightning beat Maple Leafs to send series back to Tampa for Game 6

TORONTO — Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Thursday night to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist and Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.