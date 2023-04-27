Meet Duxbury slugger Nick Ayers, who is leading the state in home runs and shows no signs of slowing down

Perhaps the most glaring sign of Ayers’s power — and the fear he creates in the opposition — came in the sixth inning when the 6-foot-1-inch, 260-pound senior cracked a thunderous line drive to center field. With rain falling on a raw afternoon, the ball was caught on the warning track of the 375-foot wall, prompting high fives and even a few cheers from North Quincy as they retreated to the dugout.

The Duxbury slugger was treated with extra caution. He was intentionally walked in the third inning with a runner on base and a pair of his later at-bats were proceeded by mound visits from the pitching coach.

The respect and fear for Nicholas Ayres as a power hitter was on full display Tuesday in a Patriot League matchup at North Quincy.

Advertisement

“I think teams are starting to pick up what I’m doing,” said Ayres. “But that doesn’t change what I’m doing. They can game plan for me all they want, but I’m just doing my own thing.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

North Quincy dodged a bullet, but other teams facing Ayres haven’t been so fortunate. With flowing hair, a wide base, and strong arms, Ayres is mashing baseballs this spring, leading the state with five home runs and 19 RBIs during a surprising 7-2 start for Duxbury, which finished 8-12 last season.

“If Nick connects on something, it’s going to go a long way,” said Duxbury coach Brandon Josselyn. “The pitches he’s getting this year, he’s not missing. He’s matured and he really knows what a pitcher is trying to do to him.”

Quincy -04/25/2023 Duxbury vs North Quincy-Baseball- at Adams Field- Duxbury's Nick Ayres takes a swing at bat in the 1st inning. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (sports) DebeeTlumacki

Ayres opened the season by golfing a low pitch over the left field fence for a walkoff two-run homer in an 8-7 win over Plymouth South. The next day, he crushed a grand slam to left-center against Nauset. Josselyn smirked about the line drive shot Ayres hit against Silver Lake, which he estimates cleared the fence in one and a half seconds, as well as going opposite field homer at Nauset’s cavernous Eldredge Park.

Advertisement

Ayres’s fifth home run was the highlight of Duxbury’s season so far: a two-out, walkoff grand slam in a thrilling 5-2 win over Braintree last Wednesday.

Nine games, five home runs, two grand slams, and two walkoffs.

“It’s been fun,” said Ayres, who is committed to play baseball at the University of Maine. “All the home runs come from when you’re least expecting or not trying to hit them. When you’re trying to hit a home run, it never works out. I focus on looking for my pitch and hitting line drives.”

Ayres said he has always hit for power — he cranked 39 home runs as an 11-year-old in Little League — but not at this rate, or at this level. The captain credits his offseason work for the blazing start. A two-way lineman on Duxbury’s Division 4 Super Bowl-winning team, Ayres dropped 30 pounds since December to prep for the baseball season.

He cut sugar out of his diet and focused on cardio, trimming belly fat to help him turn on pitches with greater speed and explosiveness.

“I think the progression for Nick year-to-year is that he’s not missing mistakes nearly as much,” said Josselyn. “Over the course of the season, you click on a couple mistakes, but Nick’s getting them all. He’s hitting curveballs and fastballs. His approach has been great and that’s a testament to work he’s put in.”

Advertisement

Ayres tracks exit velocity closely and uses a system at 4 for 4 Hitting in Plymouth to receive data on his exit velocity, launch angle, and barrel rate. Working with former Bridgewater State coach Ron Frazier for the last nine years, the two have used video to work on compacting his swing while simultaneously hitting the ball harder and further.

Ayres said on a perfect barrel he can reach an exit velocity of 95 miles per hour, with 100.1 marking his career-high. The MLB average is 87.

“I worked really, really hard this offseason swinging as much as possible,” said Ayres. “I tried to replicate my swing on the field and in the cage so that is was the exact swing I used in the game. The game changer for me this season was being prepared.”

With Ayres batting cleanup behind Northeastern-bound shortstop Chris Walsh, Duxbury is averaging nine runs per game. Ayres knows he’s fortunate to have Walsh, the Patriot League leader in on base percentage and steals last season, hitting in front of him. As a result, Ayres’s home runs have arrived with runners on base and served as game-changing blasts, providing wins for a surging Dragons team exceeding preseason expectations.

“That’s the thing, Nick’s home run have all been impactful and in a big spot,” said Josselyn. “Without his home runs we might be 3-6 or 4-5. But we’re 7-2. He’s been big for us.”

Advertisement

Duxbury's Nick Ayers has committed to play for Maine next year. DebeeTlumacki

Extra bases

▪ The nine remaining unbeaten teams in EMass are: Franklin (8-0), Milton (11-0), Westford (9-0), English High (7-0), Hamilton-Wenham (5-0), Masconomet (8-0), Bellingham (8-0), Shawsheen (8-0), and Mystic Valley (7-0).

▪ East Boston won the Christie Serino Classic for the second year in a row, with catcher Andry Marte earning tournament MVP honors for the second straight season . . . No. 5 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) won the 13th annual Greg Montalbano Classic Saturday, beating Westborough, 2-1. James Benestad drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning en route to being named MVP.

▪ Weston averaged 14.5 runs per game during its 6-0 start, but the Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday and suffered their first loss of the season. Westford’s Jake Cullen pitched five no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts, and the Ghosts knocked off a fellow unbeaten, 4-1 . . .First-year Pentucket coach Allen Motram earned his first career win Tuesday when the Panthers beat Rockport, 2-1.

Games to watch

Friday, Holliston at Bellingham, 6:30 p.m. — In a battle atop the Tri-Valley League, the Large Division-leading Panthers visit the Small Division-leading Blackhawks. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play.

Monday, Shrewsbury at No. 2 Taunton, 4 p.m. — The Tigers get a true nonleague test as they host the 7-1 Colonials, who haven’t lost since opening day.

Wednesday, Somerset Berkley at Fairhaven, 3:45 p.m. — The top two teams in the South Coast Conference meet for the second time as the Blue Devils look to avenge a one-run loss to Somerset Berkley.

Advertisement

Wednesday, No. 4 Central Catholic at No. 9 Chelmsford, 4 p.m. — A battle of the two division leaders in the Merrimack Valley Conference as the Raiders put their undefeated conference record to the test on the road.

Thursday, No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 12 BC High, 6:30 p.m. — The Trojans visit Pete Frates Diamond for a nonleague Top-20 matchup with the Eagles.

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.