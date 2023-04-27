The Patriots shouldn’t take anything but a wide receiver or cornerback in tonight’s first round

ESPN’s Todd McShay, like many others, has them taking an offensive tackle, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. Mel Kiper and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah have them taking an edge defender, Georgia’s Nolan Smith or and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has them taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson. There’s also the possibility that the Patriots make a big move at quarterback and draft Kentucky’s Will Levis following his visit to Foxborough last week.

The Patriots have the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night, and the mock draft projections are all over the map.

With all due respect to the mock drafters, they are wrong. The Patriots’ pick, whether it comes at No. 14 or elsewhere, is obvious.

Wide receiver or defensive back.

In today’s NFL, you’re not winning without elite play at both positions. And the Patriots have a glaring need at both spots.

▪ Receiver: The Patriots don’t have a game-changing quarterback, so they have to improve the talent around Mac Jones, as the Dolphins did for Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Patriots’ receiving corps has four decent No. 2 options: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton. They’re missing that final piece to give the offense an extra gear and help Jones rebound from a poor 2022.

The Patriots have never drafted a receiver as high as 14 (which is perhaps why they haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019).

Whether it’s Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, or Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, the Patriots have an opportunity to add a speedy playmaker, give Jones a better chance to succeed, and create much-needed buzz for the franchise.

Plus, with top receivers now making $20 million-$25 million per year in free agency, the chance to draft one in the first round and have him locked in to a cheap deal for four to five years is like holding a lottery ticket.

▪ Defensive back: The Patriots need two types of defensive backs.

One is a lengthy, physical outside cornerback, which Bill Belichick has often prioritized but hasn’t had since Stephon Gilmore last played in 2019. With Jalen Mills moving to safety in 2023, the Patriots’ top four cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant) stand between 5-8 and 5-11. A cornerback over 6 feet — such as Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., or Maryland’s Deonte Banks — would fill an immediate, important need.

The Patriots also need a nickel corner/safety to fill the void created by Devin McCourty’s retirement. They have decent depth at safety in Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, and Mills. But Dugger and Mills are free agents after the season, Phillips is 31, and it never hurts to have another elite, versatile player in the secondary. Alabama’s Brian Banks, Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, and Illinois’s Quan Martin would all be terrific fits.

Now let’s examine why the Patriots shouldn’t take a player at another position.

▪ Offensive tackle: They undoubtedly need an offensive tackle for the future. But unless they’re planning on moving Trent Brown, they don’t need to draft one at No. 14.

The interior offensive line is set: Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard. At right tackle, the Patriots clearly plan on going with 12-year veteran Riley Reiff; his one-year, $5 million contract is 85 percent guaranteed ($4.25 million). The Patriots also brought back veterans Conor McDermott and Yodny Cajuste for depth.

The only question mark is Brown, 30, who had the most penalties (13) and sacks allowed (5.5) on the team last year. But he’s a massive body who at times has been dominant, and of his $6.5 million compensation this year, $3 million is already guaranteed.

If the Patriots want to trade Brown during the draft and take his replacement at No. 14, it makes sense, but that does nothing to address their bigger needs at receiver and cornerback. And if they do plan on starting Brown at left tackle in 2023, it would be a waste to draft one at No. 14.

An offensive tackle taken that high needs to play right away. And Belichick, whose seat is getting uncomfortably hot, needs immediate production out of his first-round pick.

▪ Edge rusher: Another position that makes sense on paper, with Matthew Judon turning 31 this year and Josh Uche entering the final year of his contract. But other than Chandler Jones, who was taken 21st overall in 2012, the Patriots’ M.O. has never been to draft an edge rusher this high.

Instead of targeting the top pass rushers, Belichick builds his defense from back to front, believing that tight coverage and the defensive scheme will give the pass rushers enough time to disrupt the quarterback. Last year, the Patriots tied for third in the NFL with 54 sacks, getting contributions from 14 different players, none former first-round picks.

The Patriots definitely should look to augment their defensive front, but the 14th pick seems high.

▪ Tight end: The Patriots absolutely need one for the future, with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki both free agents after the season. And it certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing for them to take a dynamic tight end. There are two excellent prospects for the first round — Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, who seems tailor-made for the Patriots.

But it’s the deepest tight end draft in at least a decade, with Jeremiah grading 11 prospects in the first three rounds. Given that the Patriots already have two productive veteran tight ends, they can afford to wait a couple rounds and take a developmental player.

▪ Running back: No. Just … no.

It doesn’t matter that Robinson is a generational talent. Or that pairing him with Rhamondre Stevenson would give the Patriots the best backfield in the NFL. The Patriots aren’t a running back away from being a Super Bowl competitor. They have too many other needs at important positions. And running backs are too dependent on their offensive line, and too much of an injury risk.

Robinson makes sense for a top contender like the Eagles or Bengals, not the Patriots.

▪ Quarterback: There is definitely a scenario in which two quarterbacks, Levis and Anthony Richardson, are available at 14. It makes sense to draft one only if the Patriots are ready to trade Jones. Perhaps the Texans are the landing spot, as general manager Nick Caserio appears to be souring on this year’s QB class. But I don’t get the sense that the Patriots are ready to make such a drastic move.

Still, it must be noted that the biggest aspect saving Jones’s job is his incredibly cheap contract, and a rookie QB also would have an incredibly cheap contract (about $17 million over four years) plus an extra two years of team control, with Jones’s contract running out after 2024. The Patriots could even start Bailey Zappe this year if the rookie isn’t ready to go in Week 1.

It seems like a long shot for the Patriots to make a franchise-defining change at quarterback. But given Levis’s visit to Foxborough, and the recent chatter about Jones and Belichick not always seeing eye to eye, it’s certainly one move to watch.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.