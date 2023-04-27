Patriots trade down to No. 17, select Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

New England, which originally held the No. 14 pick, traded it to Pittsburgh for the No. 17 pick and a fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall) in this draft.

The Patriots selected Christian Gonzalez, a hard-hitting, athletic cornerback from Oregon with the 17th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Patriots hold four fourth-rounders, No. 107 (from the Rams in the Sony Michel deal), No. 117 (their own), and No. 135 (a compensatory pick).

Gonzalez, the top matchup defensive back on many evaluators’ boards, checks in at 6 feet 1 inch and 197 pounds.

He is the first defensive player the Patriots have taken in the first round since Texas tackle Malcom Brown in 2015.

He played two seasons at Colorado, but really flourished in his lone season with the Ducks, starting all 12 games. Though he played mostly on the perimeter — where he projects as a pro because of his elite size and speed — he did see some snaps in the slot, because of his quick feet.

With Oregon, Gonzalez collected 50 tackles with 11 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions.

Gonzalez has track star speed, running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, and the strength to jam receivers at the line and redirect them throughout their routes.

He was often left on an island in college and though he’ll get plenty of one-on-one assignments with the Patriots, he’ll also benefit from having a veteran safety squadron to help him.

Gonzalez comes from athletic bloodlines: His father, Hector was a 6-9 basketball player at Texas-El Paso and competed professionally in his native Colombia.

This was the fourth time in franchise history the Patriots have selected at 17th overall. In 2011, the club selected Colorado offensive tackle Nate Solder. In 1999, Boston College center Damien Woody was the selection. Northwestern (La.) State running back John Stephens came aboard in 1988.

