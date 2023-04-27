Rise of Kraken has defending champion Avalanche on verge of collapse

There are a pair of second chances in the East, with the top-seeded Bruins trying to put away Florida and Carolina looking to advance past the New York Islanders. Out West, Dallas is on the verge of knocking off Minnesota and moving on.

All four first-round series resuming Friday night feature a Game 6 with potential elimination. The most surprising team on the brink is Colorado, down 3-2 to the Kraken with the series going back to Seattle.

The defending champions are on the ropes, and the best team in the NHL has another chance to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

All eyes now are on the Avalanche, who are one loss away from being the first reigning Stanley Cup champion to lose to a team making its first playoff appearance in franchise history.

“With the culture we have here, belief is the biggest thing and that’s instilled from the top down, so that’s never going to go away,” veteran Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano said Thursday. “But I think we’re at a point now where action is much louder than words.”

Confidence isn’t lacking for the Avalanche, either, especially after their Cup run a year ago. They’ll also get a boost with the return of 2022 playoff MVP Cale Makar from a one-game suspension.

But the pressure is on Colorado as the first-round series heads back home to Seattle, where the Kraken can advance Friday night in front of their raucous home fans.

“They’re playing loose, they’re confident,” coach Jared Bednar said of the Kraken. “Obviously the guys in their room are like, ‘Yeah, we want to win,’ but expectations are on our team.”

Kartye lifts Kraken

Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut to help the Kraken beat the Avalanche, 3-2, in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

“It’s the spot you want to be, but at the end of the day, the fourth one’s the toughest to get,” said Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, who scored a pivotal goal early in the third to make it 3-1. “We know that.”

Morgan Geekie added a goal for the Kraken, who’ve scored first in all five games. It’s been quite a whirlwind of emotions for Geekie, who missed Game 3 to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots against his former team.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assisted on Evan Rodrigues’ goal that made it 3-2 with 3:37 remaining. The Avalanche couldn’t tie it up with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev pulled for an extra skater. Georgiev also was on the bench for Rodrigues’ goal.

“It was stressful,” Geekie said of Colorado’s late flurry. “I wasn’t even out there. It’s harder to watch, honestly.”

Pavelski might return for Stars

Joe Pavelski could return for the Stars in their first chance to advance after missing the past four games in concussion protocol from a hit from Minnesota’s Matt Dumba in the series opener.

Coach Peter DeBoer said Pavelski, at 38 the second-oldest player in the playoffs and a key leader for Dallas, was traveling to the Twin Cities after just about a full practice.

The Stars have survived so far without Pavelski, thanks to the production of center Roope Hintz, the leading scorer in the first round with 11 points, and goaltender Jake Oettinger, who stopped all 27 shots he faced Tuesday in Game 5 for the first shutout of this postseason.

Advertisement

Another win in his home state would vault the Stars into the second round and a matchup against either Colorado or Seattle.

“We have a great opportunity ahead of us,” said Oettinger, who has a .925 save percentage so far. “This is exactly where we want to be.”

Hurricanes’ Drury ruled out

The Hurricanes lost Game 5 at home despite outshooting the Islanders 36-22 and dictating for long stretches. Two Islanders goals came off Carolina turnovers, and the puck banked off Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s face for another.

Otherwise, it might’ve been the team’s best 5-on-5 game of the series.

“You feel like you played good enough to win, but the bounces didn’t quite go our way,” Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said. “But for us, even watching video you could tell, we played the way we want to play.”

Forward Jack Drury is out again after being knocked out of Game 4 on a hard hit into the boards, according to coach Rod Brind’Amour, who didn’t rule out the possibility of going with Frederik Andersen in net after Antti Raanta started the first five games.

There are no questions about Ilya Sorokin being back in net for the Islanders after he made 34 saves to help New York win its first elimination game. Now comes another, this one with home-ice advantage and the chance to push the series to a Game 7 in Raleigh.