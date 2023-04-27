‘She was very loved, and will be missed’: Celtics guard Marcus Smart pays tribute to Heather Walker

Ahead of Game 6 of the Celtics-Hawks series in Atlanta on Thursday, Celtics players Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum paid tribute to Heather Walker, the Celtics’ vice president of public relations who died Wednesday at the age of 52 after a lengthy battle against glioblastoma.

Smart, now in his ninth season with the organization, reflected back to when he first joined the Celtics after being drafted in 2014.

“Heather was great. When I got here, she made my life very, very easy,” said Smart. “She was just so loving and caring. She cared for others. Every day, there was always something sweet, something she could do to make your day.”