Tell us: What are your thoughts on the first-round?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Panthers. There have already been a few surprises — the Texans, led by former Patriots executive Nick Caserio, chose quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and then traded with the Cardinals to move up to No. 3 and take Alabama defender Will Anderson Jr.
Patriots have 11 picks, including No. 14 in tonight’s first round. You can follow along with our live updates throughout the night.
And as we wait for the Patriots to make their pick, we want to know, what do you think about the selections that have been made so far? Would you have chosen differently? Let us know in the comments below.
