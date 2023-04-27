Tell us: What are your thoughts on the first-round?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Panthers. There have already been a few surprises — the Texans, led by former Patriots executive Nick Caserio, chose quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and then traded with the Cardinals to move up to No. 3 and take Alabama defender Will Anderson Jr.

Patriots have 11 picks, including No. 14 in tonight’s first round. You can follow along with our live updates throughout the night.