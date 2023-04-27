Uncharacteristic miscues lead to Bruins’ downfall in Game 5 overtime loss to Panthers

Despite carrying play for long stretches, and vastly outplaying and outshooting the Panthers for big chunks of time, the Bruins booted away their chance to clinch the series on home ice with a 4-3 loss in overtime Wednesday night . They are 1-2 on Causeway after going a team-record 34-4-3 in the old West End during the regular season.

The Bruins, prone to uncharacteristic big boo-boos of late, still have a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Florida Panthers. They could win Game 6 Friday night in Sunrise, be poised to face the Maple Leafs or Lightning next week in Round 2, and all of the bad they produced Wednesday night will be forgotten.

Once invincible at home, they have become winceable, mostly due to their own miscues.

The Bruins committed a key mistake — an ill advised Tyler Bertuzzi pass — on the first Panther goal, dropping them into a 1-0 hole. They got caught with too many bodies on the sidewall when an unmarked Sam Bennett ripped home the 2-1 lead from the slot with only 68 seconds to go in the second.

And the winner … oh, the winner … came at the end of a “greatest hits” medley of miscues around a puck that Brad Marchand harmlessly pushed up the wall in his own end.

The puck should have been stopped near the blue line by Pavel Zacha. Instead, it rimmed behind Linus Ullmark’s net, where the sureshot Vezina winner dished it directly to Carter Verhaeghe (three assists) in the left-wing corner. Left free to operate by Matt Grzelcyk, Verhaeghe dished to Matthew Tkachuk in front for the kill shot.

“When you’re chasing a game like we did all night,” mused Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, “you can’t chase anymore, you’re expending energy.”

The Bruins convincingly outshot the Panthers, 47-26, and Sergei Bobrovsky made some sparkling stops. None of those was bigger than when he turned back Brad Marchand, the series on his stick, with a second left in regulation.

Hockey being hockey, of course, especially playoff hockey, boo-boos turn into the nightmares of June, July, and August. The Panthers, who needed until the final week of the regular season to nab a playoff seed, lived through a nightmare much of the regular season.

After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice recalled how his club spent much of the first half outplaying the opposition. Panther analytics were running in lockstep with the Bruins and the Hurricanes. But miscues — often in net — had the Panthers swimming with the bottom feeders in the East.

“We probably invented ways to give up chances and shots,” Maurice said after the Game 5 win, reflecting on a regular season quickly becoming forgotten.

▪ Taylor Hall, the Bruins’ top playoff scorer with a 5-3–8 line, provided the 3-3 equalizer with 9:16 gone in the second.

Taylor Hall celebrates after tying the game at three in the third period. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hall fished the puck out of a scramble in the slot, showing the hands that have led Montgomery at times to use him at the net front on the power play. Fishing pucks is a key skill for the net-front spot. The alert Hall gathered in the loose puck and zipped his sizzling wrister by Bobrovsky, setting the stage for OT.

Hall’s speed, always one of his best assets, has been especially remarkable in the postseason, given his late-February knee injury that sidelined him for weeks.

▪ Ullmark was tagged with a game misconduct in Game 4 Sunday for his late third-period dust-up with Tkachuk. Local lad Charlie Coyle, though preaching discipline above all else at playoff time, liked seeing that side of Ullmark.

“Goalies are a little more reserved, usually they’re out of that stuff,” noted Coyle following the morning workout. “And he’s usually a happy-go-lucky guy. And he takes a lot … it takes a lot for him to do that. It’s great to see. It kind of fired us up a little bit, like, ‘Alright, he’s got that in him!’ Not like he overdid it or anything … that’s behind us. Yeah, he did it. But we’ll keep our cool here.”

Coyle, who grew up in Weymouth and played at Boston University, understands the local fan ethos — all fights are good, and the more fights the better.

“If there were a million fights tonight,” mused a smiling Coyle after the workout, “it would be the best game in the world. I think they’ll like it even more if we stick to business.”

▪ The crowd was psyched to see Patrice Bergeron back in the Black and Gold lineup after nearly two weeks (last game: April 13). He opened on a line with Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak. It was believed to be the first time since 2010-11 that Bergeron and Marchand did not begin a game on the same trio.

But with the offense sputtering over a nine-plus-minute stretch without a shot, Montgomery reunited Marchand and Bergeron, and let them ride with Pastrnak around the 12:00 mark. The Bruins outshot the Panthers, 5-1, the remainder of the period.

Montgomery continued to tinker with his trios throughout the night, especially in the second when he bumped Garnet Hathaway up in the order, shifting him from the fourth line to ride with Hall and Coyle.

▪ The Panthers never could gain a lead in either of the two games in Sunrise. Entering the night, they had led for 32:52 across the four games — all of that piled up in their Game 2 victory at the Garden.

The Bruins never got ahead on the scoreboard in Game 5, the Panthers finishing with 23:04 in lead time.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.