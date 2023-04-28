Are female friendships more important than romance? TV makes the case.

When we think about the dominant genres on TV, our thoughts tend to turn to family dramas and workplace comedies and police procedurals and (ugh) “reality” shows and the like.

Those types of programs still abound, of course. But let’s not forget what a prevalent motif female friendship has been throughout the history of television.

It was part of the medium’s DNA from the beginning, when Lucy and Ethel forged an unbreakable bond in “I Love Lucy’' (1951-1957) and regularly got up to hijinks that still evoke a laugh, such as the classic candy-factory episode. (Look it up on YouTube.)

And it remains part of TV’s foundation now, with female friendships of all age ranges at the center of recent series like “Never Have I Ever,’’ “Grace and Frankie,’’ “Insecure,’’ “Dead to Me,’’ “Big Little Lies,” “Shrill,” and the TV adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s “My Brilliant Friend.’’

In such shows, female friendships have generally proven more important, and enduring, than romantic relationships.

The same was true of the friendship between Mary and Rhoda on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977); the title characters in “Laverne & Shirley” (1976-1983); Dorothy, Rose, and Blanche on “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992); Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha on the original run of “Sex and the City” (1998-2004); and Issa and Molly on “Insecure” (2016-2021).

Does it reflect a recognition that friendship is more dependable, and may endure longer, than romance? Possibly, considering the statistics on divorce (and the actuarial tables.)

Or is it simply that friendships can generate more interesting storylines than romance can? In Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,’’ the title character is grappling with the loss of her closest friend. In a lighter vein, consider the mutually sustaining warmth of the friendship between Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins on “Parks and Recreation,’’ where “Galentine’s Day” was an occasion for celebration.

Sometimes, as with “Grey’s Anatomy,’’ “GLOW,’’ “Rizzoli & Isles,’’ “Cagney & Lacey,’’ “Good Girls,’’ and “Designing Women,’’ the dynamic involves women who are colleagues as well as friends. Sometimes, as with “Girls,’’ “Friends,’’ “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’’ and “Broad City,” the friendships serve as a shield against all the stuff life can throw at you when you’re young: up to and including…. well, vampires.

Don Aucoin