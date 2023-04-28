MFA designer creates playoff art in support of Celtics, Jaylen Brown

After the team’s win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, the museum posted a striking image on Instagram of Jaylen Brown dunking over the 19th century painting “Corn Husking Frolic,” which depicts a crowd of townspeople gathered in a corn field. (If you look closely, there’s also a silhouetted shadow of the Celtics logo against an illuminated brick wall.)

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is showing its support for the Celtics as they head to the second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday .

Commenters online immediately speculated the image was AI generated, but it wasn’t.

“I promise I’m a living breathing human being,” said the MFA’s senior graphic designer Evan Baumeister, who created the design. He said it took him about three or four days to make. The museum typically rallies around Boston sports teams as they advance through the playoffs.

“We show our support by meshing the two worlds,” Baumeister said of combining sports and the arts.

For the design, Baumeister drew inspiration from from the museum’s galleries. “Corn Husking Frolic,” by American painter Alvan Fisher, is part of the MFA’s Art of the Americas Wing. He called the juxtaposition of the painting layered with the image of Brown a “visual punchline.”

He said he takes it as a compliment that so many people took his design for artificial intelligence.

“I consider it a victory for human designers in a way,” Baumeister said.

The MFA design team said it has “more tricks up our sleeve” as the Celtics and Bruins compete this playoff season.

“This was not a one-off by any means,” Baumeister said.





