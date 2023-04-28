Cambridge venue to lose liquor license for one day; staff allegedly failed to help patron who suspected drugging

Prior to the vote , License Commission Chair Nicole Murati Ferrer said the evidence showed the venue “did not call the police or an ambulance” for the patron, who “allegedly refused” such aid.

The commission voted 3-0 Tuesday to issue the one-day suspension after hearing testimony about the incident last month. City officials said the suspension has not taken effect and won’t until the panel adopts a “statement of reasons” on the matter, likely at its next meeting, May 11.

The Cambridge License Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to issue a one-day liquor license suspension to The Sinclair, a concert venue whose staff allegedly failed to provide adequate care last fall to a incapacitated patron who suspected they’d been drugged.

“I don’t think this is good enough,” Ferrer said. “I also don’t believe this to be wholly accurate. The rules and regulations require the [medical] call for an incapacitated person and someone in need of aid.”

Based on the patron’s March testimony, Ferrer said, “it is clear that they needed aid” and additional testimony “also presented substantial evidence that the patron needed aid, was very agitated, and alleged to have been drugged.”

Ferrer said the patron’s friend on the September night in question had informed staff that the patron “consumed an incredible amount of alcohol on the premises. I believe it was a ‘ridiculous amount of shots’ or something like that.”

Meaning, Ferrer continued, that even if staff didn’t feel the patron had been drugged, the person needed medical aid due to “overconsumption or over service of alcohol.”

Ferrer noted the establishment had previously appeared “before a special meeting with regard to these matters.” During that meeting the club was informed that any drugging allegation should be reported to police immediately, Ferrer said.

The Sinclair also received “multiple communications” from the commission about the issue, Ferrer said.

“It is unconscionable that after so many notifications, what is out there, what is known, the meeting, and visit from the city ... that employees on the floor were not trained on how to handle this matter, or if trained, were not supervised or counseled after the fact on how to deal with this issue,” Ferrer said.

Requests for comment were sent Friday morning to the club and its attorney, James Rafferty.

The suspension comes at a time of heightened awareness of the dangers of drugged drinks at area bars and night clubs.

In October, Boston police issued a community alert warning the public about the dangers of drink spiking and ways to avoid it.

Police cited the use of Rohypnol and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), commonly referred to as roofies, that are scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs placed in people’s drinks that cause a host of symptoms including disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, the statement said.

That October advisory came months after authorities issued a similar alert last summer, due to an increase in reports of spiked drinks.

During the September incident at the Sinclair, the patron “became ill, felt very drunk, collapsed and proceeded to throw up in the bathroom for an hour” after consuming an alcoholic beverage, according to minutes summarizing that person’s testimony before the license commission in March.

The patron was “very distressed and informed the Sinclair that they believed they were drugged” and also “was screaming and could not walk downstairs,” the license commission minutes said.

In addition, the patron testified that “Sinclair staff never offered any medical assistance” and made the person “leave through an area that was farthest away from the front of the premises,” even though the patron wanted to exit through the front area, the minutes said.

Tim Xayyaraj, Sinclair’s head of security, testified in March that the patron on the night in question “was in distress, not doing well,” and that the person was brought “to the lobby, into a quieter area that has a ramp that goes into the street.”

Xayyaraj testified that that is “the area where they take all patrons that need assessment since there is a ramp for EMS access, if necessary,” and that the patron that night managed to “go safely into the elevator ... [and] was standing, speaking although distressed,” the minutes said.

The staff, Xayyaraj testified, offered the patron medical attention but the person declined it, saying they planned to leave “with some friends,” and that the person was on the phone during this interaction and “walking, not slurring words, and did not appear overly drunk.”

Xayyaraj also testified that a friend of the patron told staff “they had never seen anyone take ‘this many shots before,’” the minutes said.

But the patron “denied taking shots or saying that” they had taken any, and also denied “being asked if they needed medical attention or declining it” during the March testimony before the commission, according to the minutes.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.