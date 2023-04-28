Upgraded Q Division recording studio reopens in spiffy new Cambridge digs

“The city needs an A-level studio, and this is it,” said singer Will Dailey , who took the new space for a test drive earlier this month, recording 10 songs in five days.

Forced to vacate its longtime digs in Somerville in July 2021, Q Division this week opened the sound-proof doors of its new state-of-the-art facility in North Cambridge, a spiffy, larger space with improved recording equipment and better sound and sightlines for clients.

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Q Division, the celebrated recording studio where a long list of eminent artists have laid down tracks, is set to press play again.

Founded in 1986 by Jon Lupfer and the late Mike Denneen, Q Division originally opened in an old warehouse in Boston’s South End before moving in 1999 to the brick bunker on Highland Avenue in Somerville. Over time, the studio became a focal point for artists from Boston and beyond, with notable acts such as Juliana Hatfield, James Taylor, Destiny’s Child, Pixies, Liz Phair, Aimee Mann, and Wiz Khalifa all recording there.

But when the building in Somerville was sold — and the rent abruptly raised by $10,000 a month— it was time to look for a new home. In the early days of the pandemic, while the studio was still operating in Somerville, Lupfer and Q’s veteran studio manager Ed Valauskas looked at several potential sites — a Medford gas station, a karate studio, a space at The Sinclair in Cambridge, a former function hall in Everett — but nothing seemed quite right.

Finally, they turned their attention to the property at 171 Rindge Ave. Owned by Lupfer’s brother-in-law, a set designer for TV and movies, the building had limited parking, but an ample interior to create a new and improved Q Division. (As any James Bond nerd knows, the studio takes its name from the fictional British Secret Service affiliate that makes the gizmos used by 007.) In 2022, Lupfer bought the property, as well as an adjacent building with two apartments, one of which will be available to bands recording at the studio for an extended period.

“It’s a good commute,” said Valauskas, who, in addition to his duties at Q, plays bass in myriad local lineups. “Work til midnight and then walk across the driveway and go to sleep.”

The control room at Q Division's new Cambridge studio, complete with refurbished mid-1970s console. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Recording time is slightly more expensive at the new place, Valauskas said, but the facility is better. Some of the upgrades, like the electrical system, may not be detectable to bands, but others will be, including the improved sightlines. Now not only can performers see into the control room, but band members isolated in recording booths can eyeball each other. In addition, the studio’s vintage console has been fastidiously refurbished — a project that took 18 months to complete — and equipment has been added that’ll make quality live video recordings possible.

In an age when many songwriters record alone in their bedroom – see Billie Eilish – Lupfer said he wanted to create a studio with an atmosphere and amenities that would appeal to people who prefer to make music together.

Dailey is definitely one of those people.

“I want to cut a record with human beings in a room,” he said. “If AI is coming, the greatest commodity we have is each other.”

Advertisement

Buying the property and designing and building the new space — while the studio was closed for 18 months — was neither cheap nor easy, Lupfer said, but it’s only rock n’ roll, and he likes it.

“This is a labor of love. It’s what I want to do,” he said. “There were a lot of choices where it was, like, we want to do this cool thing but it’s going to cost more, and I was, like, let’s do the cool thing.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.