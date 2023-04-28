After weathering COVID, Jamaica Plain yoga studio embraces accessibility, community

“It’s really turned into a space that encourages people to invest in themselves and also to invest in being a part of the community,” Shah said.

Shah used to drive outside her neighborhood to attend yoga classes and wished for a studio that was more convenient. When she opened JP Centre Yoga in the heart of Jamaica Plain in 2012 with Daniel Max, it brought a diverse group of practitioners into the studio, as well as students who had never set foot in a yoga studio before, she said.

Sejal Shah wanted a yoga studio within walking distance in Jamaica Plain, so she decided to open up her own.

The studio has weathered the COVID pandemic and continues to make memberships, classes, and programs more inclusive and affordable to its customers.

Being BIPOC, queer, immigrant, and women owners, Shah and Max recognized that the studio needed to embrace different identities, and one way to do that was to remove the financial burden of attending classes. The studio offers weekly community classes for $6.

As COVID stay-at-home orders created financial uncertainty for many members, JP Centre Yoga implemented a $0 to $20 pay-what-you-can sliding scale pricing model for six months. In August 2020, it started a tiered pricing model for classes, workshops, memberships, trainings, and retreats, and an optional 50 percent BIPOC discount for practitioners. (The tiered pricing model provides 15 percent and 25 percent discounts for those who may not be able to afford yoga classes.)

“It’s a way of providing reparations in the healthcare system that has failed so many communities of color,” Shah said.

Discount codes are available on the studio’s website, so those who use them are kept anonymous.

After a member pitched a BIPOC-focused scholarship for each cycle of the studio’s 200-hour yoga instructor training, he and another instructor in Boston created the Yoga Diversity Initiative. It was an effort to make yoga teacher trainings more accessible to the BIPOC community, Shah said.

The initiative lasted for two years, and the studio also started a scholarship focused on anyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, who wanted to teach yoga within any space that didn’t have access to yoga, including women’s shelters and prisons.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the studio formed a committee with students and teachers from the studio to talk about how it could better support the BIPOC community.

They formed a BIPOC fellowship program that provided students with full tuition to attend the 200-hour training and one-on-one mentorship from current BIPOC teachers. They also created Yoga For Us, a monthly program for BIPOC members. The studio plans to expand the program to different groups such as seniors or the LGBTQ community.

“It’s an effort to introduce more people to yoga who might not believe it’s for them, as it’s often marketed as an activity for cis white women,” Max said.

Shah and Max wanted the space to serve as a community center. Beyond yoga, they wanted the studio to help its members build relationships with each other. They dedicated their lobby as a hangout space, and people have used it and found comfort in it, Max said.

“I’ve made so many friendships through yoga,” Shah said. “You’re connecting not only to yourself, but with other people.”

Shah said it’s unfortunate that the industry has isolated many people from the practice.

“The folks that aren’t getting it are the ones that the medical system has failed,” Shah said. “If we don’t do the outreach, and debunk this exclusivity myth, we are going to continue to just serve the ones that have power, money, and access.”

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.