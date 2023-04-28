Fed says it must strengthen banking rules after SVB’s collapse

A much-anticipated 114-page report from the Fed on Silicon Valley Bank set the stage for a new, aggressive push to tighten up many of the rules that were eased by Congress in a bipartisan vote in 2018 and further loosened by the Fed in 2019. A separate report on Signature Bank’s collapse released later Friday by the FDIC blamed that bank’s management for ignoring risks — and also faulted the FDIC for not pushing the bank harder.

In scathing reports, federal regulators on Friday outlined a number of disastrous decisions — including failures by the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — that ultimately led to last month’s banking crisis.

“SVB’s failure demonstrates that there are weaknesses in regulation and supervision that must be addressed,” Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr wrote in a letter accompanying his report. “Regulatory standards for SVB were too low, the supervision of SVB did not work with sufficient force and urgency, and contagion from the firm’s failure posed systemic consequences not contemplated by the Federal Reserve’s tailoring framework,” Barr wrote, referring to moves in 2018 and 2019 to ease, or “tailor,” the banking system’s rules.

The Fed launched its own investigation of what went wrong after the implosion of SVB and Signature Bank spurred two weeks of economic panic and forced an emergency government intervention in March. That crisis appears to have been contained, but officials have been seeking to explain what regulators missed and how two poorly managed banks could so quickly threaten the broader financial system. Meanwhile, the unknown fate and plunging share price of First Republic Bank has left regulators and industry executives scrambling to find a solution that does not also cause that bank’s collapse.

On Monday, the FDIC will also release a report on whether the rules governing deposit insurance should be changed. (Typically, the FDIC ensures deposits up to $250,000, but in the recent crisis, government officials decided to guarantee all deposits at both banks to avoid a wider catastrophe.) The Fed and FDIC regulate different kinds of banks, with the FDIC overseeing state-chartered and regional banks that are not members of the Fed system, as SVB was.

Barr, nominated by President Biden as the Fed’s chief banking cop in 2022, wrote the report on SVB and will lead any push for new rules. He has long been a critic of past moves to weaken banking system oversight, which he had helped to strengthen after the 2008 financial crisis.

Still, the report is likely to draw criticism from the banking industry and from Republicans who dispute claims that the looser rules directly contributed to SVB’s downfall. In a statement, Representative Patrick T. McHenry, Republican of North Carolina and the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said that although he agreed with Barr on some issues — including on a need to pay attention to liquidity when a bank is growing fast — “the bulk of the report appears to be a justification of Democrats’ long-held priorities.”

“The section on tailoring is a thinly veiled attempt to validate the Biden administration and congressional Democrats’ calls for more regulation,” McHenry said. “Politicizing bank failures does not serve our economy, financial system, or the American people well.”

Barr’s proposals will go through standard rulemaking procedures, but senior Fed officials have expressed confidence that these changes will come to fruition. Barr said the Fed will reevaluate a range of rules for midsize banks that have at least $100 billion of assets. The Fed also will reconsider how it guards against risks from rising interest rates, which are seen as having played a major role in SVB’s demise. And the central bank will reexamine rules governing how much capital banks have to keep on hand; the stability of banks’ uninsured deposits; and the Fed’s audits, known as “stress testing,” which the 2019 rules change made less complex.

That push was overseen by Barr’s predecessor, Randal Quarles, and supported by Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell. (Quarles could not immediately be reached for comment.)

In a statement Friday, Powell said of Barr’s report, “I agree with and support his recommendations to address our rules and supervisory practices, and I am confident they will lead to a stronger and more resilient banking system.”

The changes would not require separate legislation or approval by Congress, according to senior Fed officials. Powell and the Fed’s board of governors were briefed on the findings but were not involved in the review or final report. Also not involved were the staffers involved in supervising SVB before it failed in early March.