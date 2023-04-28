Inflation pressures remain persistent as consumers pull back

An index that is closely followed by the Fed, which excludes volatile food and energy costs to capture “core” inflation, rose 0.3 percent from February to March and 4.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a report Friday from the Commerce Department. That is still far above the Fed’s 2 percent target rate. Some Fed officials are concerned that core inflation hasn’t declined much since reaching 4.7 percent in July.

WASHINGTON — Key measures of prices and wages remained high in March, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates next week for the 10th time since March of last year in its drive to defeat high inflation.

And a separate measure issued Friday by the Labor Department showed that workers’ pay and benefits rose 1.2 percent in the first three months of this year, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in last year’s final quarter. While that trend is good for employees, Fed officials worry that companies will seek to offset their higher labor costs by further raising prices and perpetuating high inflation.

Paychecks grew 5.1 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, before adjusting for inflation, the Labor Department said, unchanged from three months earlier. The Fed regards wage increases above roughly 3.5 percent as too high for it to reach its 2 percent inflation target.

The latest inflation figures point to the dilemma confronting officials at the Federal Reserve: Across the economy, price increases for many goods have slowed significantly. And some previous drivers of inflation, notably clogged supply chains, have eased. Yet prices for many services, including restaurants, auto insurance, and hotel rooms, are still surging, fueled by greater demand from consumers who in many cases have enjoyed rising wages.