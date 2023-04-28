Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government’s antitrust case against it.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled the lawsuit alleging Google wields monopolistic power in the world of online advertising can proceed in its entirety.

Her ruling is the second setback for Google at the federal court in Alexandria. Google had earlier tried to get the case consolidated with a similar lawsuit that’s been ongoing for several years in New York. But Brinkema ruled last month that the case can proceed in the Alexandria courthouse, which is known as the “Rocket Docket” for its reputation of adjudicating disputes swiftly.